Disney+ comes under fire for adding R rated programming

Disney disappoints parents with R=rated movies Insider

Disney+ goes back on their word

Disney+ has come under fire for adding R-rated material to its streaming service lineup. When most people think of Walt Disney and the company he founded they recall the G-rated movies of the past like Bambi, Snow White, and others. Now a conservative media watchdog group is calling out Disney+ for "breaking a promise not to add R-rated movies to the streaming platform".

On Friday, Parents Television and Media Council announced that Disney+ “gave subscribers the ability to watch three R-rated movies, Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan. In 2019, the blog “What’s On Disney+ reported that the streaming service would remain family-friendly by only including content with ratings of “PG-13 or softer”.It was also said at that time that more "adult-oriented content" that was acquired by the Walt Disney Company in its purchase of 20th Century Fox would

be distributed on Hulu.

Parents are concerned about their children

PTC President Tim Winter said, “Three years ago, the Walt Disney Company made a promise to families,”. “No R-rated movies on Disney+, they said. It’s a family-focused platform". "We have Hulu for our edgier adult fare." It turns out they were lying to us. After decades of corporate brilliance establishing itself as the world’s most trusted brand for families, today’s C-level suite at Disney has decided to flush it all down the toilet.”

Winter also said that “the mere presence of R-rated and TV-MA rated content violates the trust and sensibilities of families.” and “what took decades to build is now taking mere months to erase.” He pointed out that families will continue to be "woefully underserved by Hollywood.”

Melissa Henson, program director for the PTC, shared her concerns with Disney+ and the R-rated programming, during an interview with The Christian Post.

“People who are looking for MA-rated content have an abundance of streaming platforms that offer that kind of content,” she said. “There are very few streaming platforms that offer only family-friendly content. Disney Plus was one of them. And now, no longer Disney +. So, there are fewer and fewer truly safe options for families.”