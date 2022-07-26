The Talk's Natalie Morales joins cast of The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless hires The Talk co-host

Natalie Moralis joins The Young and the Restless NBC News

Natalie Morales a co-host on the CBS afternoon show The Talk has joined the cast of The Young and the Restless in a recurring role. Morales made the announcement on the talk show on Tuesday, July 26 and says she will portray Talia Morgan, an investigative reporter who will be looking into the life of Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters).

Those who watch the CBS soap know that Diane recently showed up alive and well in Genoa City after being presumed dead for a decade. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), Phylis Summers (Michelle Stafford), and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) who can't stand one another decided to team up and run their mutual nemesis out of town. The women are certain that Diane is hiding some dirt about her life in Los Angeles and don't believe Michael Baldwin looked deep enough when he did his investigation.

Talia might take down Diane and cause problems in Genoa City

Morales broke the news by saying "I have some exciting news to share!” “Starting next month I have a little role; well it’s a recurring role on the CBS Daytime drama ‘The Young and the Restless.’ She said it was going to be a lot of fun and confirmed she will have scenes with Walters, Scott, Davidson, and Stafford. She did not say, however, how long she would be in the role.

This investigation is going to lead to some heartbreak because Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and his son Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) are trying to give Diane a chance and the women have been warned to stay out of the situation. If indeed Talia digs up some dirty laundry on Diane this will cause problems all around Genoa City. Morales is not the first cast member of The Talk to have a role on a CBS soap. Her co-host Sheryl Underwood made several guest appearances on The Bold and the Beautiful a few years back as Emme who worked as an assistant for Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) at Spencer Publications.