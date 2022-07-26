Laura Wright promises a whole new Carly to General Hospital fans

Laura Wright ABC General Hospital

Laura Wright teases about Carly's future

During an interview with Soap Opera Digest actress, Laura Wright promised General Hospital fans that they will see a whole new Carly Corinthos and added that what is coming will be mind-blowing. The soap vet says she is excited about what the future holds for her character but did not divulge any details.

Thus far Carly has lost both her hotel The Metro Court and her husband Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) to Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). A relationship that has been off and on for more than two decades and running a business for 15 years are now over so Carly's life has been turned upside down. Carly is also holding onto the secret that Nina is the biological mother of Willow Tate (Katelyn MacMullen).

Carly might have to reveal her secret

Willow is pregnant and has an elevated white blood cell count and fans believe she might have an illness where she needs a transfusion. If this becomes a life or death situation then Carly might be forced to spill the secret to save the lives of her daughter-in-law and unborn grandchild.

It will be interesting to see if fans are supportive of Carly in her future endeavors because General Hospital viewers are overwhelmingly against Sonny moving forward with Nina. Benard had to address the issue several times on social media and explain that he was enjoying his character doing something different. He said he liked that Sonny was being stretched and that as an actor he welcomed change. It looks like Carly might begin a romantic relationship with Drew Cain (Cameron Matthison) but fans have not shown the same ire as they did for Sonny and Nina.

What does the future hold for Wright's character?

General Hospital viewers are used to Carly being impetuous, leaping without looking, headstrong, and acting before she thinks. Will the new Carly give fans more of the same or will she show a different persona? On Tuesday's episode, Carly was calm and rational as she advised her daughter Joslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) to not hold a grudge against Sonny because he is the father of her little sisters Donna Corinthos (Ayla Damiani) and Avery Corinthos ( Celesta DeAstis ) Is this a glimpse of a kinder gentler side to come?

Wright did not give any specific details related to her character so fans will have to depend on spoiler alerts and watch whatever transformation takes place on the screen. Wright recently shared with fans that she tested positive for Covid and was quarantined in Colorado. This led to spoilers and fans wondering if Carly would be temporarily recast but so far there has been no news. Be on the lookout for updates related to what the future looks like in Port Charles for Carly Corinthos.