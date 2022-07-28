Tony Dow who portrayed Wally Cleaver on Leave it Beaver was in hospice but now is confirmed to have passed away

Tony Dow Wikepedia

Tony Dow was a beloved entertainer

. Tony Dow a talented child star who portrayed Wally Cleaver on the sitcom Leave it to Beaver from 1957 to 1963 was reported by multiple news outlets to have passed away at the age of 77 on July 26. It was later reported that his wife was exhausted and miscommunicated his condition which was that he is at home in hospice. The family thanks fans for their good wishes but emphasize the actor who once was in General Hospital is still living. Today, however, July 27 it has been confirmed that the beloved entertainer is officially deceased.

Wally was the older brother of Theodore Cleaver AKA The Beaver who was played by Jerry Mathers. Wally was the sensible older brother and the voice of reason for Beaver who often found himself in uncomfortable circumstances.

Dow skipped what has been considered a curse on child stars who ended up in jail or dealing with substance use abuse. He went on to appear in other TV shows including Adam 12, My Three Sons, Love American Style, Square Pegs, and The Mod Squad. According to Wikipedia Dow continued acting during the 1970s while also working in the construction industry and studying filmmaking and journalism.

Tony Dow moving forward

Dow reprised his role as Wally Cleaver from 1983 to 1989, in a Leave it to Beaver television reunion movie and in the series, The New Leave It to Beaver.He made his debut behind the camera, as a director in 1986 for "The New Lassie", and also directed episodes on television shows, including "Star Trek: Deep Space 9, “Coach,” “Babylon 5” and “Harry and the Hendersons.” He is also known for the television movies ‘The Adventures of Captain Zoom in Outer Space’ and ‘It Came from Outer Space II.’

In 1987, Dow was honored by the Young Artist Foundation with a Former Child Star Lifetime Achievement Award for his role as Wally Cleaver. In April 2019, Dow promoted the Leave It To Beaver television series and other classic television programs on the MeTV television network. You can catch 2 episodes of Leave it to Beaver on the network on weekday mornings from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Tony Dow's personal life

Dow married Carol Marie Theresa Marlow on June 14, 1969, and they had a son, Christopher Dow. Tony married Lauren Shulkind in June 1980 but there is no record of their having any children.. and in the 1990s revealed that he had been dealing with clinical depression. he has appeared in self-help videos to share his mental health journey. He was hospitalized for pneumonia in October 2021; in May 2022 he was diagnosed with liver cancer. Tony Lee Dow was born on April 13, 1945, and at last report he is still fighting for his life.