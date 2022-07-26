Walmart says customers only buying food and not other items hurts their bottom line

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon Walmart

Walmart is taking a hit because of inflation

Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon has made a startling announcement regarding the current economy. The giant retailer is being affected by the rising costs of food and gas because customers are only purchasing food and gas and not other items in the stores. Consumers are utilizing their funds on keeping food in their homes and gas in their vehicles and not shopping for clothing or anything else in Walmart stores.

On Monday Walmart announced that "double-digit" food inflation" has hurt sales in other areas of the store and that the trend will continue for the rest of this year. The company revealed that earnings per share for fiscal 2023 are going to fall about 11% to 13%, which is below the latest Wall Street estimates. In order to reduce inventory and get rid of stock Walmart has had to reduce prices on clothing because customers are not buying as they used to.

Walmart takes additional financial hits

The Insider had earlier reported that Walmart has allowed employees to pause internal automatic ordering due to the stores not being able to sell products fast enough. A leaked memo revealed that boxes of unsold products are piled so high in some stores they are blocking access to restrooms.

In May, McMillon announced that the company planned to lower costs in the deli, dairy, and lunch meats sections by switching certain products because inflation could cause more customers to cut back on spending money on premium brands.