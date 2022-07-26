Missing Autistic boy has been found

Missing child Bobby Curry WDBJ7

Missing 13-year-old needs to be returned home

Roanoke police, are seeking help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy who has autism. Bobby Curry was last seen at his home in the 100 block of Francis Drive after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and was reported missing at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Bobby is 5 feet tall and weighs 62 lbs. Authorities say that due to his age, they would like to see that he is found and returned home as soon as possible. If you see this missing child or know where he is please call 911 right away.

Understanding elopement

According to the Marcus Autism Center it is common for children who have been diagnosed with autism to wander away from caregivers and a secure location. This is considered "elopement" and autistic children do it for a number of reasons including

Seeking to get to a desired location or find desired items. An example would be a child going to a store where they saw a toy they liked.

Some autistic children may like being chased and run away from a caregiver so they can be sought after.

Autistic children may also attempt tp remove themselves from stressful situations such as a noisy birthday party. Children with autism may find it hard to cope with certain everyday situations and may elope to get away from stresses. For example, a child may elope to get away from a noisy birthday party.

It has been suggested that if a child elopes you should keep a journal of where they go and what they were running away from for future reference.

Suggestions on methods of preventing elopement

Placing locks on doors and windows that the child cannot unlock. If you use a key to lock windows and doors, keep the key easily accessible for adults in case of an emergency.

Install alarms to alert you if your child opens a door or window.

Give the child a device to wear that allows you to track their location. There are some devices that will alert you if your child has left a certain perimeter.

Monitor your child frequently and set a timer as a reminder when you are distracted, or busy to remind yourself to check on your child.

Give your child frequent praise and/or rewards when they don't elope.

Please keep in mind that every child is different and these suggestions may or may not make a difference.

Update to the Story

WDBJ 7 is reporting that this story has a happy ending. An unidentified woman has come forth to say she found the missing teen walking and had him to get in her car. She called authorities ad now Bobby is safe.