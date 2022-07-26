Royal Rumble may possibly be brewing with the House of Windsor

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie PEOPLE

Royal Rumble may be brewing

While many who keep up with the Royal Family have their eyes on the actions of Prince Harry and Megan Markle there may be a Royal rumble brewing with some others in the Windsor family.According to Express commentator and Royal watcher Neil Sean has said "There is a big story breaking in the Royal Family that has remained under the radar largely, and it's to do with Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge,( Kate Middleton) and William's father Prince Charles,"

The issue at hand revolves around the Princes Eugenie and Princess Beatrice who are the ddaughters of Prince Andrew. William and Princes Charles are reportedly the senior royals who are most staunchly opposed to Andrew's "reintegration into public life", and Andrew's daughters don't like this attitude.

Andrew is considered a disgraced royal and has been removed from public life since 2020. This is because his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light and he came under additional scrutiny, when Epstein's accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre also accused Andrew of being "an abuser" and "a participant" in the former financier's criminal activity . which included underage girls.

Sean who is considered a Royal expert says the York sisters' relationship with the Cambridges and Prince Charles is reportedly suffering because The Royal Family' decided to exclude Prince Andrew from official events. The Royal watcher says "The thawing between the two families has been difficult." and "According to very good sources, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are seemingly struggling to remain cordial with Prince William, Catherine, and Charles." "Prince William and Charles are doing this for the benefit of the monarchy."

"It stems from the deal organized by William, the Queen, and." Prince Charles to remove their father Prince Andrew from royal duties following his disgrace in recent years."

