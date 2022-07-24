Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at Comicon

The Rings of Power Screen Shot

Comic-Con is back

Comic-con audiences in San Diego received a sneak preview of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." on Friday. The fan convention kicked off this week at the San Diego Convention Center , with many studios spending big dollars to promote upcoming films and television shows.

Amazon Studios unveiled a new trailer for the show, which takes place thousands of years before the events in J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.”, was On hand to moderate a panel teasing fans at the Comic-Con fan convention’s biggest stage, Hall H was self-proclaimed Tolkien fan, Stephen Colbert.

The project was expensive

The eight-part series debuts Sept. 2 on Prime Video with new episodes arriving weekly. In 2017 Amazon purchased the rights from the Tolkien estate for $250 million with a reported budget of $465 million this is said to be the most expensive ever made

Showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, are behind “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” which focuses on Tolkien’s Second Age of Middle-earth when evil forces are lurking and threatening to cover the world in darkness and kingdoms are forming and falling.

The Rings of Power Screen shot

Big audiences are expected

“The Rings of Power” will take audiences to fantastical locations like the Elven realms of Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, Lindon, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, the Sundering Seas, and the island kingdom of Númenór. Audiences will be introduced to a large ensemble cast, including Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), and High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker).

The head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 that a “giant, global audience needs to show up to it as appointment television” but that they were “pretty confident that will happen” and time will tell.