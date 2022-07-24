Virginia ABC stores now offer 31 new products that hail from around the globe

Virginia ABC stores offering 31 new varieties of spirits Virginia ABC media library

ABC stores in Virginia now have 31 additional alcoholic beverages to offer customers. ” Virginia’s ABC CEO Travis Hill said the new products "truly highlight the diverse world of distilled spirits, “From the rural reaches of Ireland to the tradition-rich region of Oaxaca, Mexico, to spirits producers right here in Virginia, we will continue to bring the best products in the world to Virginia consumers.”

Two of the new alcoholic drinks are Virginia Beach’s Tarnished Truth’s Discretion bourbon and Belle Isle’s Blackberry Vanilla and Yuzu Ginger moonshine which are made here in the Common wealth. In addition to the Virginia-based products, there are spirits from around the country. Two are from the Bluegrass state. Howler Head Banana Bourbon is Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey with natural banana flavors and Brough Brothers Bourbon which is the first Black-owned distillery in Kentucky.

Peach Clementine Lemon Iced Tea cocktail and the Queen Bees Knees cocktail come from a Maryland female-owned distillery company. A few from other nations are Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin with Sardinian, Citrus Kamiki Blended Japanese Whisky,The Double Cask from India’s Rampur Distillery and Añejo from Maestro Dobel from Mexico.

A full list of the new products and where they may be purchased can be found on Virginia ABC’s online product catalog. This allows customers to check in advance to see if the new beverages are available at their local stores. The ABC website also provides cocktail recipes that include the new spirits for customers to enjoy. The list of the 31 new items can also be found in the Spirited Virginia magazine, which is available online or you can pick one up from any of the ABC stores throughout the Commonwealth.