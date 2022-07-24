Creflo Dollar comes under fire for not returning money to church members

Creflo Dollar Screen shot Christian News

Pastor Creflo Dollar senior pastor of World Changers Church International in College Park, Georgia— recently stated that tithing (giving 10 percent of your money to a church) is not required today. He admonished his congregation to throw away books and tapes where he taught that they should tithe. Some religious leaders are now saying that Dollar did not go far enough and should show he is truly repentant by refunding the money that was spent on his materials and also downsizing his lavish lifestyle and giving the money to his congregants.

David Croteau, dean of Columbia Biblical Seminary in Columbia, South Carolina, had to say on the matter of Dollar’s sermon. Croteau said he appreciated what he considered as “humility” and “careful exegesis,” which “surprised” him because of the megachurch pastor’s past messages. Dollar is said to have more than 30,000 members in his church.

Croteau said “I wish he was a little bit more like Zacchaeus,” said Croteau, referencing the biblical story of a tax collector who saw the error of his cheating of the poor. The Gospels record how Zacchaeus gave back more than he had stolen from them.

“What if (Dollar) had said, ‘Get those books and tapes back to us, and we will refund you the money?’” asked Croteau. “Maybe that would have been financially devastating, but it would have been so impressive if he could have done something like that.”

In The Christian Post Contributor Barry Bowen says "If Dollar really wants to change course, he should abandon his extravagant lifestyle and also embrace financial transparency with accountability".

In Premiere Christianity, Adesanya Adewusi says he is pleased Dollar changed his mind on demanding tithes but also says the prosperity preachers did not go far enough and should give refunds to those who gave him his lavish lifestyle. Pastor Abel Damina General Overseer of Power City International Church, says the people should stop asking for refunds and leave Dollar to God.