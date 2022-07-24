Elevation Roanoke and Rise Against Hunger join forces to feed the hungry during Love Week

Rise against hunger Doug Shaw and Associates

Elevation Roanoke has joined Rise Against Hunger to pack 40,000 meals in 3 hours during Love Week. The event takes place from Saturday, July 23 through Saturday, July 30. The goal is to feed the needy around the world and Elevation is asking for help from the Star City. in order to meet the goal.

Elevation Roanoke Outreach Director Brandon Hostetler said the following. “We are excited to partner with Rise Against Hunger to help impact communities around the world and provide meals to those in need,” “Elevation Church is dedicated to giving back and supporting our community and we are so excited to see how God is going to move during LOVE WEEK 2022.”

Rise Against Hunger's mission is "the implementation of sustainable community development projects to our meal packaging program that harnesses the passion of local volunteers, we strive to make an impact on hunger by building resilience, self-sufficiency, and empowerment in communities worldwide."

Their website states the following: "While long-term food security projects take root, communities facing hunger still need to meet their basic needs today. We support safety net programs that provide nourishment as well as education, skills training or health services that support the difficult journey out of poverty. As communities continue to experience a lack of access to food, we are working to expand our efforts to consistently provide nutritious food through educational settings to over 6 million people by 2025."

David Shearer, Elevation Roanoke Campus Pastor joined WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney on “Good Day Virginia” and shared additional details about LOVE Week, including the kickoff event. If you missed Saturday's kickoff you can find out about other LOVE Week 2022 activities, by clicking on this link.