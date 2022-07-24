First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shop

There was a time when no matter what your party affiliation you showed respect to the sitting president and the first family. Jill Biden the FLOTUS recently found out how much things have changed when she greeted in an unusual and rude manner outside of a New Haven Connecticut ice cream shop. On Friday a male heckler who saw Jill yelled that (Joe) Biden was the worst president ever and added "You owe us gas money". T

Jill Biden Washington Post

The First Lady was gracious as she smiled her signature smile, kept wwalking and waved as she said "Thank you, thank you for your support, thank you."Biden was in the nutmeg state with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and the duo visited the New Haven ice cream shop with Gov. Ned Lamont. Meanwhile the president was quarentined inside of the Whitehouse because he had tested positive for Covid-19.

On Thursday the FLOTUS was seen wearing a mask as she told reporters that her husband was fine and she had tested negative. She said that per CDC guideline she would continue to wear a mask but she was maskless in the Connecticut photo.

The First Lady's approval rating was decreasing even before recent comments for which she has appologized. Last week while at a conference celebrating Latinos in San Antonio FLOTUS compared the diversity of the Latino community to the uniqueness of breakfast tacos. She also mispronounced “bodegas” as “BO-gih-dahs” in the same sentence.

Biden has been in the political spotlight for decades and is use to detractors who speak against her and or her husband. She has no doubt not said the right thing at the right time in the past and being the trooper that she is will keep moving forward.