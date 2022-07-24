Wildfire blaze continues to grow in Yosemite National Park

Massive wildfire erupts ABC GMA

In the midst of rising temperatures and sweltering heat across the nation, there is a fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park. WDBJ7 just reported that it " exploded in size" on Saturday, leading to over 1700 residents being evacuated. The Oak Fire began on Friday afternoon just southwest of the park near Midpines in Mariposa County.

Daniel Patterson, a spokesman for the Sierra National Forest said that the worst drought in decades combined with bone dry vegetation and hot weather contributed to the conditions. He added that this was an exceptional situation as the blaze was throwing embers out from itself for up to two miles.

By Saturday morning the fire had grown to 10.2 square miles (26.5 square kilometers) according to Cal Fire (the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection). According to the Mercury News the fire had destroyed 10 residential and commercial structures and damaged five more, as of Saturday morning.

In a statement made on Saturday, Cal Fire said. “Explosive fire behavior is challenging firefighters,” and such fires are “extreme with frequent runs, spot fires, and group torching.”

The blaze was growing so fast that Caltrans ordered numerous road closures, including one of the main routes into Yosemite. There has been no news related to what started the blaze but firefighters have made significant progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of huge sequoias and also against a wildfire that started in Yosemite National Park and burned into the Sierra National Forest.