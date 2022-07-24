Beat the heat in Roanoke by taking a swim

Washington Park Pool WDBJ

WDBJ7 is reporting that many local residents have found an easy way to be the heat as temperatures soar. They are making use of public swimming pools which are being filled to capacity because of the rising temperatures.

A spokesperson for Washington Park pool, Manager Mimi Coumbe said despite nationwide lifeguard shortages they have been lucky to "have many consistent and qualified lifeguards". She added that on Thursday the pool was so crowded at 10 minutes ‘til 6 p.m. they had to send everyone home because there were just too many people attempting to get in the pool and they needed to clean up. Washington Park pool is located at 1610 Burrell St NW, Roanoke, VA 24012. Regular rates to swim are $3.00 over age 15, $2.00 5-15 and 4 and under free.

Temperatures are expected to remain high through the weekend so and swimming is one way to cool down quickly. Washington Park pool has free admission and also gives free swim lessons. If you desire to cool off but are not sure where to go for outdoor swimming the following is a list that may help.

Splash Valley 7415 Wood Haven RD Roanoke, VA 24019

Adults (Ages 16 to 54)

$13 ($7 after 4:00pm)

$11 ($7 after 4:00pm)

Youth (Ages 3 to 15)

$11 ($7 after 4:00pm)

$9 ($7 after 4:00pm)

Ages 55 and up

$9 ($7 after 4:00pm)

$7 ($7 after 4:00pm)

Children under the age of 3 are free, .

Phone: (540) 777-6300

Fallon Park pool 216 Dale Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24013,

$3.00 over age 15, $2.00 5-15 and 4

and under free.

Lancerlot Sports Complex 1110 Vinyard Road, Vinton, VA 24179

This is a membership based fitness facility with an outdoor pool and non members can purchase a day pass for $12.00