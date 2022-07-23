Rolling Loud disrupted by Kid Cudi and Kanye West

Kid Cudi and Kanye West Billboard

Big trouble at Rolling Loud

Rolling Loud had a rocky beginning on Friday in Miami once headliner Kid Cudi walked off the stage. it happened mid-set after audience members, began throwing things at him. Kanye West was supposed to be the headliner but less than a week earlier. he dropped off the lineup. After Cudi left the stage Kanye made a brief appearance while Lil Durk was performing.

Footage of the night's events that was posted to social media revealed that Cudi was hit in the face with what looked like a water bottle while performing. The rapper is later shown threatening to cut his set short due to the iratic behavior of the fans.

Lil Cudi responds to irate fans

Cudi shouted “I will f-----g leave. If I get hit with one more f-----g thing — if I see one more f-----g thing on this f------g stage, I’m leaving,” “Don’t f--k with me.” After a water bottle is thrown toward the rapper, he to drops his microphone and walks off the stage as the audience began chanting West’s name. The person who launched the final water bottle at Cudi later bragged about the act on Twitter.)

Moments after Cudi made his exit Kanye appeared on a different stage but he has not explained why he cancelled in the first place only to show up later. Rolling Stone suggests that West may have issues with the rapper because Cudi is friends with Pete Davidson(who is currently involved with Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.