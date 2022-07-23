Days of Our Lives Beyond Salem 2 releases a soundtrack

Ken Corday and Brent Nelson Screen shot CBS

Days of Our Lives releases Beyond Salem 2 soundtrack

Thanks to the Internet Days of Our Lives has evolved beyond NBC and now streams a spin-off series on Peacock. Deadline is reporting that fans who enjoyed the action in Beyond Salem 2 now have a new way to savor those precious moments. DOOL executive producer Ken Corday and composer D. Brent Nelson have produced a 44-minute musical score soundtrack now available that is available across all digital platforms including Apple Music.

Nelson and Corday have worked together in scoring “DAYS,” for 18 years and have won multiple Emmy Awards for their collaborations, which have blended a :complex palette" of music styles. These include live choirs as well as "traditional piano/string writing, and acoustic guitar cues, full-blown string orchestra, and smaller orchestra ensembles.".

Days of Our Lives Beyond Salem 2 NBC/Peacock

The dynamic duo of Nelson and Corday

The duo has also written and produced 100% of the original set-specific source music, which includes but is not limited to dance club, blues, country, solo blues piano, jazz, roadhouse coffee shop acoustic, strip lounge, and industrial. Corday and Nelson also work with local singers/songwriters/lyricists which have helped curate a vast catalog of original songs. Many of these have been used on “DAYS” in place of licensed songs which are pricey and three have been nominated for Emmys for “Best Original Song.”

The Beyond Salem 2 album was released by Corday Productions, Inc., and recorded on the Warner Bros lot in Burbank, Calif. at Eastwood Scoring Stage. Corday and Nelson hired a 44-piece live string orchestra and a harpist to assist in setting the tone for the second spin-off series.. Corday said the following.

."Music is always meant to enhance the story and in doing so only serves as a frame for the big picture” added Corday. “There are times when the music is played in scenes without dialogue and in those moments the composers have an amazing opportunity to enhance the story in a much more direct way. It has always been my greatest pleasure and creative outlet to have been able to score Days of our Lives since 1979. Beyond Salem has given us an opportunity to raise the bar and somewhat change the game of composing Daytime Drama.”

Nelson had this to say. “There are places in our show where a cinematic approach enhances the storytelling in a big way,” said “Yes, we are absolutely pushing the envelope in terms of putting music to picture in our genre… And sure, we could settle for a string section half this size. But why? 44 strings sound amazing, especially on the Eastwood Stage at Warner Bros. It’s very exciting and so much more fun doing it this way. There’s a sense of tradition and magic happening as the cues are being performed. For me, this is it. This is the thing.”