Days of Our Lives Beyond Salem 2 releases a soundtrack

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1McdEQ_0gqCFW6U00
Ken Corday and Brent NelsonScreen shot CBS

Days of Our Lives releases Beyond Salem 2 soundtrack

Thanks to the Internet Days of Our Lives has evolved beyond NBC and now streams a spin-off series on Peacock. Deadline is reporting that fans who enjoyed the action in Beyond Salem 2 now have a new way to savor those precious moments. DOOL executive producer Ken Corday and composer D. Brent Nelson have produced a 44-minute musical score soundtrack now available that is available across all digital platforms including Apple Music.

Nelson and Corday have worked together in scoring “DAYS,” for 18 years and have won multiple Emmy Awards for their collaborations, which have blended a :complex palette" of music styles. These include live choirs as well as "traditional piano/string writing, and acoustic guitar cues, full-blown string orchestra, and smaller orchestra ensembles.".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DnK0m_0gqCFW6U00
Days of Our Lives Beyond Salem 2NBC/Peacock

The dynamic duo of Nelson and Corday

The duo has also written and produced 100% of the original set-specific source music, which includes but is not limited to dance club, blues, country, solo blues piano, jazz, roadhouse coffee shop acoustic, strip lounge, and industrial. Corday and Nelson also work with local singers/songwriters/lyricists which have helped curate a vast catalog of original songs. Many of these have been used on “DAYS” in place of licensed songs which are pricey and three have been nominated for Emmys for “Best Original Song.”

The Beyond Salem 2 album was released by Corday Productions, Inc., and recorded on the Warner Bros lot in Burbank, Calif. at Eastwood Scoring Stage. Corday and Nelson hired a 44-piece live string orchestra and a harpist to assist in setting the tone for the second spin-off series.. Corday said the following.

."Music is always meant to enhance the story and in doing so only serves as a frame for the big picture” added Corday. “There are times when the music is played in scenes without dialogue and in those moments the composers have an amazing opportunity to enhance the story in a much more direct way. It has always been my greatest pleasure and creative outlet to have been able to score Days of our Lives since 1979. Beyond Salem has given us an opportunity to raise the bar and somewhat change the game of composing Daytime Drama.”

Nelson had this to say. “There are places in our show where a cinematic approach enhances the storytelling in a big way,” said “Yes, we are absolutely pushing the envelope in terms of putting music to picture in our genre… And sure, we could settle for a string section half this size. But why? 44 strings sound amazing, especially on the Eastwood Stage at Warner Bros. It’s very exciting and so much more fun doing it this way. There’s a sense of tradition and magic happening as the cues are being performed. For me, this is it. This is the thing.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Days of Our Lives Beyond Sale

Comments / 0

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
4353 followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

Virginia flags to fly at half-mast Thursday in honor of Senator Charles Waddell

Virginia Senator will be honored by the lowering of flags. Flags in the state of Virginia will be lowered to half-mast on Thursday, July 28 in honor of the late Senator Charles Waddell. The 90-year-old passed away last week and for 26 years had represented Loudoun County in the Virginia Senate. Governor Glenn Youngkin’s flag order reads as follows:

Read full story
1 comments
Roanoke, VA

Washington Park host's pool party prior to closing for renovations

Last week WDBJ7 announced that Washington Park pool was a popular location right now because of the heat. This week they are letting the public know that the pool which was built in the 1970s will soon close for repairs.The City of Roanoke Parks and Recreation AKA Play Roanoke will host a pool party prior to the pool shutting down for the season and repairs beginning. You can attend the event which is the final day for swimming on August 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is only one dollar. There will be refreshments, a DJ and free giveaways.

Read full story

Tony Dow who portrayed Wally Cleaver on Leave it Beaver was in hospice but now is confirmed to have passed away

. Tony Dow a talented child star who portrayed Wally Cleaver on the sitcom Leave it to Beaver from 1957 to 1963 was reported by multiple news outlets to have passed away at the age of 77 on July 26. It was later reported that his wife was exhausted and miscommunicated his condition which was that he is at home in hospice. The family thanks fans for their good wishes but emphasize the actor who once was in General Hospital is still living. Today, however, July 27 it has been confirmed that the beloved entertainer is officially deceased.

Read full story
2 comments

General Hospital Actress Kelly Thiebaud is showing off her new beau PJ Harrison

Kelly Thiebaud and PJ HarrisonGeneral Hospital Blog. Kelly Thiebaud announces she has a new man in her life. On General Hospital Dr. Britt Westbourne is having a difficult tie finding love but her portrayer Kelly Thiebaud recently shared with fans that she has a new man in her life. The last time the actress discussed a relationship was when she was dating co-star Bryan Craig (Morgan Corinthos). The duo was supposed to get married in March of 2017 but they broke up. Now Kelly is happily sharing photos of her current beau PJ Harrison.

Read full story

Jeopardy! has made a decision on a permanent host

WDBJ7 is reporting that the producers of Jeopardy have come to a decision regarding a permanent host. After the death of Alex Trebek on November 8th, 2020 the long-running game show had various guest hosts. In October 2021 it was announced that Ken Jennings, the former contestant who won more consecutive games than any other contestant in the show’s history, would share the duties with actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik. Fans have been wondering when the show execs would make a decision about a permanent host and that time is now.

Read full story
28 comments
Danville, VA

SplatRball gun used to terrorize drivers in Danville

Authorities in Danville Virginia are issuing a warning regarding a toy called the SplatRball gun This item has been billed as the "new fun toy for the summer" but is currently being misused and the public is at risk. The SplatRball" is a "Full Auto and Semi Auto Electric Soft Water Bead Gel Ball BlasterGun". WSLS10 News says the Danville police department has revealed they have been getting calls that unsuspecting drivers are being shot at with the high-powered toy and this is a safety issue for the community.

Read full story
8 comments

Robert Newman confirms he is off The Young and the Restless

Robert Newman has confirmed that he is done as Ashland Locke on The Young and the Restless. The actor shared via YouTube that fans of the CBS soap will see his alter ego no more. He went on further to say that the scenes with Nick Newman (Josh Morrow) were his last. Newman stated "The end of my contract. Those were shot about five weeks ago. Since then, I have come home to my family and I couldn’t be happier about that"

Read full story
16 comments

Local thrift stores and consignment shops may offer back-to-school bargains

As August approaches parents are preparing their children to return to school but this year it may be difficult. One retailer, Walmart, where shoppers go for "everyday low prices" recently announced they have an overflow of inventory because due to rising prices consumers are not buying clothing and other items. Out of necessity customers are spending their money on gas and food but there may be a solution that helps which is shopping at thrift stores and consignment shops for back to school clothing.

Read full story
1 comments
Roanoke, VA

Lynchburg art exhibit raises seven thousand dollars for Ukrainian victims

WDBJ7 News is reporting that the Riverviews Artspace gallery in Lynchburg is raising money to help victims of the Ukrainian war in a unique manner. The ‘Sunflowers for Ukraine’ exhibit includes sunflowers in paintings, visual art, and jewelry. The artwork is from local artists of all ages and also some from other states. Hundreds of sunflowers are covering the gallery in support of those individuals who are being impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

Angels of Assisi is requesting donations for rescued beagles

Angels of Assis is assisting with rescued beaglesWDBJ7. WDBJ7 is reporting that more than 50 of the 4000 beagles rescued from an animal testing center are headed to the Angels of Assisi nonprofit in Roanoke. Donations are being requested to help care for the dogs who were being bred to be used in laboratory testing. The animals were being held in Envigo RMS in Cumberland Virginia where they were not being treated properly.

Read full story
3 comments

Disney+ comes under fire for adding R rated programming

Disney disappoints parents with R=rated moviesInsidermovies inside. Disney+ has come under fire for adding R-rated material to its streaming service lineup. When most people think of Walt Disney and the company he founded they recall the G-rated movies of the past like Bambi, Snow White, and others. Now a conservative media watchdog group is calling out Disney+ for "breaking a promise not to add R-rated movies to the streaming platform".

Read full story
9 comments
Roanoke, VA

Missing Autistic boy has been found

Roanoke police, are seeking help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy who has autism. Bobby Curry was last seen at his home in the 100 block of Francis Drive after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and was reported missing at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Bobby is 5 feet tall and weighs 62 lbs. Authorities say that due to his age, they would like to see that he is found and returned home as soon as possible. If you see this missing child or know where he is please call 911 right away.

Read full story
3 comments

Laura Wright promises a whole new Carly to General Hospital fans

During an interview with Soap Opera Digest actress, Laura Wright promised General Hospital fans that they will see a whole new Carly Corinthos and added that what is coming will be mind-blowing. The soap vet says she is excited about what the future holds for her character but did not divulge any details.

Read full story

The Talk's Natalie Morales joins cast of The Young and the Restless

Natalie Moralis joins The Young and the RestlessNBC News. Natalie Morales a co-host on the CBS afternoon show The Talk has joined the cast of The Young and the Restless in a recurring role. Morales made the announcement on the talk show on Tuesday, July 26 and says she will portray Talia Morgan, an investigative reporter who will be looking into the life of Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters).

Read full story
3 comments

Walmart says customers only buying food and not other items hurts their bottom line

Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon has made a startling announcement regarding the current economy. The giant retailer is being affected by the rising costs of food and gas because customers are only purchasing food and gas and not other items in the stores. Consumers are utilizing their funds on keeping food in their homes and gas in their vehicles and not shopping for clothing or anything else in Walmart stores.

Read full story
222 comments

Royal Rumble may possibly be brewing with the House of Windsor

While many who keep up with the Royal Family have their eyes on the actions of Prince Harry and Megan Markle there may be a Royal rumble brewing with some others in the Windsor family.According to Express commentator and Royal watcher Neil Sean has said "There is a big story breaking in the Royal Family that has remained under the radar largely, and it's to do with Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge,( Kate Middleton) and William's father Prince Charles,"

Read full story
85 comments

Creflo Dollar and tithing: How it evolved into giving cash to the church

Creflo Dollar denounces his tithing teachingYoutube screen shot. Creflo Dollar recently shared his personal evolution regarding tithing (giving 10 percent to the church) and set off a firestorm of debate on both sides of the issue. You can listen to his video by clicking here. An online search will show that there are preachers and lay people who agree with him and he also has detractors. What has not been widely talked about during this issue is the how and why of tithing changing from produce in the Old Testament into giving money today.

Read full story
Pittsylvania County, VA

99 year old Pittsylvania County woman stabbed during home robbery

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery and assault in which took place in the Pickaway Road area on Saturday. . A 99-year-old female in Pittsylvania County was stabbed in the hand by a thief who broke into her home.. The Pittsylvania County 911 Center says they received a call just before 10:15 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Deputies responded to the home to find an elderly woman with a hand wound. Someone had broken into her home, after cutting the wires to her landline phone then robbed and assaulted the victim by stabbing her in the hand.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Jack Wagoner addresses the death of his son Harrison

Actor Jack Wagoner is well known for his roles on General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and When calls the Heart. He and his ex-wife Kristina Wagoner (Felicia Scorpio on GH) were dealt a devastating blow when their son Harrison Wagoner, 27 was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot on June 6. Jack had previously used social media to discuss his son's issues with being a substance use abuser and how he once went missing for a week.

Read full story
Gretna, VA

Volunteer firefighter in critical condition after being hit by a drunk driver

Emergency worker injured trying to do the right thing. WDBJ7 and wSeT13 are reporting that an emergency official who works for Gretna Fire & Rescue and also with the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department is in a hospital in critical condition after a crash involving a drunk driver. The accident took Williamsburg early Saturday morning. according to the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department. After the crash, the emergency official got out of his vehicle to do the right thing and check on injuries in the other vehicle. As he attempted to do so the driver of that vehicle ran him over and left the scene of the accident.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy