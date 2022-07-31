Vincent Irizarry returns as Dr. Jordan Armstrong on The Bold and the Beautiful

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02s2OC_0gq8RWp300
Vincent IrizarryYoutube State of Mind

Vincent Irizarry returns to daytime

Soap vet Vincent Irizarry is scheduled to return to The Bold and the Beautiful on Monday, July 25 as Dr. Jordan Armstrong. He originated the character in August 2019 when the good doctor treated Thomas Forrester ( Matthew Atkinson) who was hospitalized after falling from a cliff during an altercation with Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). Fans were hoping he would have a good storyline but the character did not stick around long.

The veteran actor is well known to soap fans as he has also appeared on The Young and the Restless, Guiding Light, Days of Our Lives, Santa Barbara, One Life to Live, and All My Children. He also starred in the Clint Eastwood film Heartbreak Ridge and was in the television films Lucky/Chances, Lying Eyes, and Circus.

Irizarry has an unfortunate encounter

Fans are thankful that Irizarry, recovered from emergency surgery which resulted from his trying to do the right thing. The actor's girlfriend Yvonne Glisson shared that after leaving a restaurant/bar in December Irizarry “witnessed a man being volatile to his wife in the parking lot". He attempted to intervene and get the man to calm down but instead, Irizarry was violently knocked to the ground.

The soap vet ended up with a serious gash to his head and a concussion which led to fluid in his brain. After knocking the actor to the ground the irate man then beat his wife until she was unconscious. Vincent was taken to the ER where he was treated for the injury to his head as well as several bruises, Glisson said that fluid had increased substantially during the 3 months from December until March, resulting in the need for emergency surgery to drain the fluid from Irizarry's brain. The surgery was successful and fans can see the actor on The Bold and the Beautiful Monday.

Vincent Irizarry State of Mind interview

Before the surgery, Vincent was interviewed by Maurice Benard on his Vlog State of Mind. You can watch the interview by clicking here. It's not known at this time how many episodes of B&B Irizarry has taped or which storylines he will be involved in. Perhaps he might begin a relationship with Dr. Brigette Forrester (Ashley Jones) or treat Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) who was found bloody, dirty, and in shock by Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) on Friday. I refused to go to the hospital so Bill might get Dr. Armstrong to make a house call. Be sure to tune in Monday to find out what happens next on The Bold and the Beautiful.

# Vincent Irizarry The Bold and

Comments / 2

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
7940 followers

