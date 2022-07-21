Rescued Beagles are one step closer to adoption

Rescued beagle pups WDBJ 7

Rescued beagles are closer to adoption

The first group of beagles that were rescued from Envigo RMS in Cumberland, Virginia is on their way to being adopted. is arriving in Maryland Thursday, on the way to being adopted after being removed from an animal testing facility. A total of 4,000 beagles were removed from the facility where they were bred for animal experimentation.

The animals were transferred as a result of violations at the facility coming to light after a lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice against Envigo in May. According to the Humane Society, Federal inspections revealed that there were dozens of violations, including the fact that some dogs had been “euthanized” without first receiving anesthesia. The animals had not received inadequate veterinary care, were living in unsanitary conditions, and not receiving sufficient food.

Many beagles are headed to Maryland

According to the Humane Society of the United States more than 100 beagles, including puppies were scheduled to arrive at an unidentified Maryland facility on Thursday evening. This is where the animals will be cared for prior to being released for adoption. The goal is for the animals to find a fur-ever home and according to Sue Bell, founder, and director of Homeward Trails there has already been an outpouring of concerned individuals who desire to adopt the beagles. Anyone in the Maryland area who is interested in fostering onae of the rescued animals can click here for more information. Those in Maryland who desire to apply to adopt can click here.