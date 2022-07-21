Dino Festival at Virginia Museum of Natural History unveils never before seen dinosaur fossils

The Dino Festival returns to Martinsville WSET

The dinosaurs are coming

Local residents will have something different and interesting to do this weekend if they venture towards Henry County. This will be a great way to beat the heat and have fun for adults and children alike. On Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23, the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville will host the Dino Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On display will be treasures that have been hidden underneath the earth for many millions of years that are being unveiled to the public for the very first time.

Musem spokesperson Zachary Ryder said. the Dino Festival is a “blend of science and entertainment” that will feature face painting, a green screen photo booth, dinosaur fossils, dinosaur-themed crafts and activities, T-shirt printing balloon animals, and life-size cast skeletons of iconic dinosaurs from the Mesozoic Era. There will also be expert paleontologists and food trucks.

Something different in 2022

Ryder added that this year’s festival is different and all the stops have been pulled out to make it a great success. This year's festival will “better emphasizes the paleontological field work conducted by VMNH scientists and researchers,” in Wyoming. There will be lifesize casts from 10 full-size dinosaurs or their heads. The Virginia Museum of Natural History is located at 21 Starling rd. in Martinsville. Prices for the event are as follows: