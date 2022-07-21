Ron Carlivati dishes Days of Our Lives Beyond Salem chapter 3

Hope and Harris could reunite in Beyond Salem 3 Soaps She Knows

Days of Our Lives fans were left speechless at the end of Beyond Salem 2 when Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) was shown alive inside a cryogenic chamber that was owned by Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson) the daughter of Stefano DiMera (Joe Mascola). Viewers have been discussing this turn of events on social media and wondering if they will get answers to their questions in the form of a new chapter of the Peacock spin-off series. DOOL executive producer Ron Carlivati has decided to address this issue right away and not leave viewers hanging and shared what he could regarding Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem chapter 3.

Carvilati told Soap Opera Digest that the original plot of Beyond Salem 2 was to have Megan trying to resurrect her dead father who died of a brain tumor. He admits that he was unfamiliar with the plot but a very astute member of the writing team Ryan Quan brought him up to date regarding what the three prisms were supposed to do.

This is when his wheels began turning and he recalled that Bo also died of a brain tumor and now here we are with Megan obtaining all three prisms and Bo returning from heaven and being alive. The perfect method had unfolded that would bring Reckell back to the soap and thrill his millions of fans. Regarding the next chapter Carlivati said, "The phone hasn’t rung yet with [Peacock] saying, ‘We want five more [episodes], but I’m holding out hope that that could happen soon, because that would be really fun!”

Bo Brady is alive Soaps She Knows

DOOL fans are also hoping Peacock will move soon while the momentum from chapter 2 is still high This is a storyline that soap fans desire to see play out quickly but that probably will not happen. Carlivati is acknowledging what many viewers have been discussing which is that Megan may have brainwashed Harris Michaels (Steve Burton). Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) has spoken to Shane Donovan (Charles Shaughnessey) and if Michaels is reprogrammed it means he was not responsible for his recent actions.

This could possibly lead to a real relationship with Hope even as Bo is being programmed by Megan. There would probably be a long path to a Bope reunion but before any of that happens Peacock needs to give the green light so stay tuned for updates from Carvilati.