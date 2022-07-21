Roanoke City removes "Hostie Indians" plaque from building

Roanoke City removes offensive palque Curtesy of The Roanoke Rambler

City Councilman addresses a sensitive issue

The Roanoke Rambler is reporting that an offensive image has been removed from the Roanoke City Hall building. Roanoke City Councilman Bill Bestpitch brought the issue to light and requested that the city take down the 1925 marker, which was inconspicuously located beside the steps on Campbell Avenue that lead up to the building. This entrance is no longer used and anyone waiting to enter the building must go in through the Church Ave main entrance.The plaque could be seen from the street but there is no record of how many people actually read it over the years.

Councilman Bestpitch had pointed out that the plaque was "not only offensive to the region’s Indigenous population, but also historically inaccurate". He said that a citizen brought the issue to his attention and he believes it is wrong to refer to the indigenous people of the area as "Hostile Indians," Bestpitch also said he found no evidence of a massacre of pioneer settlers ever taking place in the Roanoke Valley in 1764 "by the Delaware and Mingo Indians.” He also addressed the issue of the Native Americans only trying to protect and preserve the land that had belonged to them for generations.

Moving forward

The plaque had been dedicated by the Roanoke Committee of the Colonial Dames of America a group that recounts the early history of the city. Information on it can be found on the Roanoke Milestones website. The plaque was removed and at this time there are no plans to relocate it or replace it at the Campbell Ave. location.