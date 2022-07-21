Sexual abuse charges against Ricky Martin have been dismissed

The charges against Ricky Martin have been dismissed. PEOPLE

PEOPLE is reporting that the court case against entertainer Ricky Martin has been dismissed.The singer's nephew, who had accused the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer of sexual abuse, requested that the case be dismissed in a Puerto Rican court on Thursday request The request was granted and attorneys for Martin told PEOPLE the following ina statement.

"Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter," the statement read. "The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case.": "This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career."

The allegations against Martin came to light on July 1 when a judge granted a restraining order against the singer under Law 54. This is also known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act, and Martin denied the charges. His representatives told PEOPLE the following.

"The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated,". "We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated." Ricky Martin had addressed the issue on social media by saying he expected the legal system to work and the charges to be dismissed and now they have been.