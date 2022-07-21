President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 Business Standard

President Biden has Covid-19

People is reporting that President Joe Biden has a mild case of Covid-19. This is the first time the 79-year-old, has tested positive but he is fully vaccinated. He has also received two booster shots for the virus and the White House reports that he is "experiencing very mild symptoms," Biden is taking Paxlovid, an antiviral medication that is currently being used to assist in treating cases of the coronavirus. Previously being quarantined was all that was recommended as there were not yet medications on the market for this illness.

The White House promises transparency

In a brief statement, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president is complying with CDC guidelines, by isolating himself at the White House while continuing to fully carry out all of his responsibilities during his quarantine. Biden has been in touch with his staff via telephone and Zoom and daily updates on his condition will be given in an effort to remain transparent. In April Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for the coronavirus but had no symptoms. She was quarantined at the Naval Observatory residence.

According to People, the CDC had this to say. "Breakthrough cases of infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100 percent effective. Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 — around 98 to 99 percent — are in unvaccinated people.