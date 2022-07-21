Increasing number of young adults live with parents or other relatives

Young adults ae moving back home Unsplash Naassom Azevedo

An increasing trend for young adults

There was a time when turning 18 seemed to be a magic number where teens would get a job and move into their own apartment to begin their adult life, This is no longer the norm and studies indicate a different trend for today's youth. A study from the Pew Research Center indicates that in 2021 an average of 1 out of 4 young adults are living at home or with other relatives. The trend is higher for those between the ages of 25-34 who do not have college degrees and 1 in 3 were found to be living in multigenerational homes which was the highest it has been in more than 50 years.

Households, where the young adult lives with parents, grandparents or other older relatives have significantly increased over the decades as a study in 1971, indicated that only 1 in 10 was in such an arrangement. Richard Fry, a senior Pew researcher told CBS MoneyWatch that factors for why this is happening to include a decrease in earnings for young men who do not have a college degree and stress from rising housing costs as well as student debt.

The coronavirus pandemic and the surge in housing costs also are believed to be contributing factors to the situation. Frye added that multigenerational living provides safety and can be the "calm from the financial storm." He also pointed out that if these young adults were not living with family and trying to make it on their own their level of poverty would be substantially higher and they would be in a worse financial situation.

.