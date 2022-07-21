Lewis Gale Medical Center unveils a second free standing ER

Lewis Gale standing ER Curtesy Lewis Gale Hospital

Lewis Gale unveils a second free standing ER

A ribbon cutting ceremony and open house was held on Monday July 18th in celebration of a new medical facility in the area.Officials associated with the project,. Roanoke County, and the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event.for:Lewis Gale Medical Center which has added a second freestanding emergency room.

The Blue Hills ER is located at 1423 West Ruritan Road in Roanoke is roughly 10,000 square feet and will employee more than 30 staff including board-certified emergency room nurses and physicians. The new facility joins the Caves Spring ER.which is the only other freestanding Emergency Room in Southwest Virginia, This new state-of-the-art ER will feature diagnostic x-rays, CT capabilities, digital ultrasound, an on-site laboratory. and eight privates rooms.

Emergency is made a top priority

WFXR New reveals that a majority of patients who are suffering a life threatening injury, a stroke, or heart attack,head to the ER first.. According to Puneet Chopra, emergency department medical director. “In these emergency situations, every minute matters, and having access to unparalleled medical care at a facility nearby will save lives and enhance patient recovery.”

Alan Fabian, Lewis Gale Regional Health System market president had this to say.. "As the greater Roanoke County community continues to expand, the need for 24/7 emergency care close to where people live and work is paramount,” stated “We are excited to establish another access point for all those in need of emergency medical care.”

Jim McAden, LewisGale Medical Center board chairman said he believes the community will appreciate the new facility as it will be there when it is needed most.