3 Virginia Congressmen vote against protecting same sex marriage

House in Session Wikepedia

Good, Cline, and Griffith are yet again in a controversial situation

Virginia Congressmen Virgil Good, Ben Cline, and Morgan Griffith have found themselves in yet another controversial situation. In January 2021 the trio was in agreement with then President Donald Trump that the election results should be overturned. Instead of brokering peace in the nation, they held to the false belief that Joe Biden was not truly elected by the United States citizens which many believe led to the January 6th insurrection and attack on the White House.

On Tuesday, the U.S. House overwhelmingly approved legislation to protect interracial and same-sex marriages in the midst of concerns that overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access by the Supreme Court might jeopardize other rights that have been criticized by many conservative Americans., Democrats argued intensely in favor of "enshrining marriage equality in federal law", as Republicans steered clear of outright openly rejecting same-sex marriage. Instead, leading Republicans insisted the bill was unnecessary.

It was noted that the trio of Virginia Senators have taken a stance against protecting same-sex marriage. WSET 13 News is reporting that on Tuesday the U.S. House approved legislation that protects interracial and same-sex marriages with a vote of 267-157. Among the 157 individuals who voted against it were the three Virginia Congressmen Griffith, (6th District) Cline, (9th District) and Good (5th District). WSET 13 has reached out to the men and will reveal the results once they respond.

The same-sex marriage act still needs approval

Although the Virginia Congressmen voted against protecting same-sex marriage this act still has to be officially approved. It is the Senate who has the final say in whether or not this vote is approved or rejected.