Law & Order Organized Crime crew member shot to death on the set

Law & Order real crime scene Curtesy The Washington Post

A tragedy unfolded on the set of Law & Order Organized Crime early Tuesday morning July 19 in Greenport Brooklyn. The New York Post describes the incident as something that could have come from one of the scripts of the hit series. Crew member Johnny Pizarro, a 31-year-old married father of three, from Queens had just begun his shift when his life was abruptly ended. According to police and bystanders, Pizarro was seated in the driver’s side of a 2008 red Honda Civic that was saving a parking space on North Henry Street near Norman Avenue for later use by the film crews’ trucks.

Around 5:15 a.m. another man suddenly appeared, opened the driver’s door, and shot Pizarro. The suspect immediately fled the scene on foot and was said to be around 5 feet 4 wearing black pants and a black hoodie. Filming for the series had been scheduled to begin at 6:00 a.m. A colleague who wishes to remain anonymous said he did not hear an argument and that only one shot was fired.

A local resident, 60-year-old Janus Czuj said he woke up, heard the shot and saw the police but assumed the slaying was part of filming a crime scene for Law & Order. Another local resident Gabrielle Van den Berg, said she heard three gunshots, Police said that Pizarro was taken to Woodhull Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly before 6:00 a.m.

The friend and co-worker who did not want his name mentioned said their job was to park the trucks, put up film-shooting notices, and place cones around as they are needed. He added that he and Pizarro would show up 24 hours in advance to start the process. They would park in their trucks which had equipment for movie and television scenes and wait for the actors to appear. He added that they had been doing this for five or six years.

The deceased's man's father, Johnny Pizarro Sr., 54, lives in Puerto Rico, and told The New York Post: “It shocked me very hard,’’ the father said of the news of his son’s death. “We weren’t close, but he’s my son no matter what. Now he’s gone for good, forever.“I feel lost. To me, he was a good boy. He took care of his children. He was always nice to me.”