Brett Young to close out the Budweiser Summer Series in Elmwood Park

Brett Young comes to the Star City

Country music icon Brett Young will be the grand finale act for the Budweiser Series summer show in Roanoke's Elmwood Park on September 30. The annual event kicked off the 2022 season with the Brothers Osbourne on July 15 and Brett Eldridge is scheduled for August 19. Young debuted on the Country pop music scene in 2017 with his self-titled album that yielded several hits. This includes the number 1 hit singles including "Mercy," and "In Case You Didn't Know," and "Sleep Without You."

Young's brand of Country music has produced love songs that have been heavily influenced by R&B and Pop.The talented singer was born Brett Charles Young in Anaheim, California on March 23, 1981, to Bradley and Janice Young. He attended Calvary Chapel High School in Costa Mesa, California, and continued his education by attending Fresno State, Ole Miss, (The University of Mississippi), and Irvine Valley.

The singer married Taylor Mills in Palm Springs Desert, California on November 3, 2018. The couple welcomed a daughter Presley on October 21, 2019, and a second daughter Rowan was born on July 21, 2021.

The Budweiser summer series is a hit

According to WDBJ 7 Jaime Clark, the Vice President of Marketing and Communication for Downtown Roanoke Inc. had this to say about Young:

"I think anytime we can get popular artists into the venue it brings in people from outside the area who maybe haven’t been here before or people who maybe live in the area but don’t often come downtown. So, it just gives us a great opportunity to showcase a great venue in the middle of downtown and really show off our downtown overall,”

PLAY Roanoke and the Berglund Center are partnering to bring the concert series to the Star City. Tickets for Brett Young are pretty reasonable at $39 and go on sale this Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m.