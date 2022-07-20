Blacksburg, VA

Local Blacksburg Winery is up for sale for 6.5 million dollars

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0addmV_0gm74ftH00
Jouce and Yves and BeliveauWDBJ7

Montgomery County winery is up for sale

A local business in Blacksburg is up for sale Beliveau Farms Winery winery is currently listed for 6.5 million dollars on the Virginia Farms website. According to the listing, the property is a mature vineyard, that is popular as a winery, Bed and Breakfast, and brewery, and is also utilized for special events. WSLS 10 reports that the location has over 20,000 visitors annually with a majority coming from the surrounding areas of "Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Roanoke, Lynchburg, Staunton, and Harrisonburg."

Yvan and Joyce Beliveau purchased the property in 2001 and they also have a lavender farm on 165 acres. According to WDBJ 7, the couple doesn't expect the Winery to sell right away and are enjoying their fond memories along the way as they wait for a buyer. The Beliveau/s say they’re looking forward to the next phase of their lives as they prepare to sell the property. Yvan says he believes he and his wife have "added to the cultural experience of Montgomery" and are proud of what they have done.

The Beliveaus are proud of the changes they have made

HYves Beliveau also said that the only thing that remains from before he and his wife came to the New River Valley is the beauty of the mountains and he hopes the winery and all the other additions will continue for a long time. He added that if the property is not large enough for the new owner there are an additional adjoining 95 acres that can be purchased.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Beliveau Winery New River Vale

Comments / 1

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
2853 followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

San Diego, CA

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at Comicon

Comic-con audiences in San Diego received a sneak preview of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." on Friday. The fan convention kicked off this week at the San Diego Convention Center, with many studios spending big dollars to promote upcoming films and television shows.

Read full story
Virginia State

Virginia ABC stores now offer 31 new products that hail from around the globe

Virginia ABC stores offering 31 new varieties of spiritsVirginia ABC media library. ABC stores in Virginia now have 31 additional alcoholic beverages to offer customers. ” Virginia’s ABC CEO Travis Hill said the new products "truly highlight the diverse world of distilled spirits, “From the rural reaches of Ireland to the tradition-rich region of Oaxaca, Mexico, to spirits producers right here in Virginia, we will continue to bring the best products in the world to Virginia consumers.”

Read full story
College Park, GA

Creflo Dollar comes under fire for not returning money to church members

Pastor Creflo Dollar senior pastor of World Changers Church International in College Park, Georgia— recently stated that tithing (giving 10 percent of your money to a church) is not required today. He admonished his congregation to throw away books and tapes where he taught that they should tithe. Some religious leaders are now saying that Dollar did not go far enough and should show he is truly repentant by refunding the money that was spent on his materials and also downsizing his lavish lifestyle and giving the money to his congregants.

Read full story
815 comments
Roanoke, VA

Elevation Roanoke and Rise Against Hunger join forces to feed the hungry during Love Week

Elevation Roanoke has joined Rise Against Hunger to pack 40,000 meals in 3 hours during Love Week. The event takes place from Saturday, July 23 through Saturday, July 30. The goal is to feed the needy around the world and Elevation is asking for help from the Star City. in order to meet the goal.

Read full story
Connecticut State

First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shop

There was a time when no matter what your party affiliation you showed respect to the sitting president and the first family. Jill Biden the FLOTUS recently found out how much things have changed when she greeted in an unusual and rude manner outside of a New Haven Connecticut ice cream shop. On Friday a male heckler who saw Jill yelled that (Joe) Biden was the worst president ever and added "You owe us gas money". T.

Read full story
15 comments
Mariposa County, CA

Wildfire blaze continues to grow in Yosemite National Park

In the midst of rising temperatures and sweltering heat across the nation, there is a fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park. WDBJ7 just reported that it " exploded in size" on Saturday, leading to over 1700 residents being evacuated. The Oak Fire began on Friday afternoon just southwest of the park near Midpines in Mariposa County.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

Beat the heat in Roanoke by taking a swim

WDBJ7 is reporting that many local residents have found an easy way to be the heat as temperatures soar. They are making use of public swimming pools which are being filled to capacity because of the rising temperatures.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Rolling Loud disrupted by Kid Cudi and Kanye West

Rolling Loud had a rocky beginning on Friday in Miami once headliner Kid Cudi walked off the stage. it happened mid-set after audience members, began throwing things at him. Kanye West was supposed to be the headliner but less than a week earlier. he dropped off the lineup. After Cudi left the stage Kanye made a brief appearance while Lil Durk was performing.

Read full story

Days of Our Lives Beyond Salem 2 releases a soundtrack

Days of Our Lives releases Beyond Salem 2 soundtrack. Thanks to the Internet Days of Our Lives has evolved beyond NBC and now streams a spin-off series on Peacock. Deadline is reporting that fans who enjoyed the action in Beyond Salem 2 now have a new way to savor those precious moments. DOOL executive producer Ken Corday and composer D. Brent Nelson have produced a 44-minute musical score soundtrack now available that is available across all digital platforms including Apple Music.

Read full story

Vincent Irizarry returns as Dr. Jordan Armstrong on The Bold and the Beautiful

Soap vet Vincent Irizarry is scheduled to return to The Bold and the Beautiful on Monday July 25 as Dr. Jordan Armstrong. He originated the character in August 2019 when the good doctor treated Thomas Forrester ( Matthew Atkinson) who was hospitalized after falling from a cliff during an altercation with Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang).Fans were hoping he would have a good storyline but the character did not stick around long.

Read full story
1 comments
Lynchburg, VA

Ice cream truck helps Lynchburg residents beat the heat

Lynchburg man helps residents deal with near record high temperatures. Robert Jacobs has found a way to help Lynchburg residents beat the sweltering heat. He dresses up as a classic Good Humor ice cream man and drives around in a 1967 white Ford F-100 ice cream truck. WSLS quotes the 68-year-old as saying "I mean, it’s hot that’s for sure. I don’t have any air conditioning. A lot of trucks do. I just have this little fan,”

Read full story
2 comments
Lynchburg, VA

Making Magic Out of Thin Air is coming to Lynchburg

Air-PlayCourtesy of Florence Montmare, Nikola Milatovic, and Acrobuffos. Lynchburg is the place to be in November as the Lynchburg Academy Center of the Arts will host a very unusual brand of entertainment for one night only. “Making magic out of thin air” – A circus-style performance titled Air-Play will be in town on November 18 at 7:30 p.m. The center says that during the performance, there will be some spectacular feats like snow will swirl and filling the stage, balloons will swallow people, umbrellas will fly, and fabrics will soar over the audience.

Read full story

Vince McMahon officially retires from WWE in the midst of allegations of misconduct

Vince McMahon has officially retired from the WWE after “voluntarily” scaling back his duties last month in the midst of allegations that he "agreed to pay $3 million to a former employee with whom he had an affair." The WWE’s board of directors launched an investigation into McMahon as well as John Laurinaitis,a former wrestler who is now the head of talent relations for WWE. Stephanie McMahon was named interim CEO after the allegations against her father surfaced. She will now become co-CEO along with WWE president Nick Khan.

Read full story
1 comments

Bugs Bunny celebrates his 82nd birthday

Happy 82nd birthday to Bugs Bunny the animated cartoon character who is beloved for his starring roles in the Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies series of Warner Bros theatrical short films. Although he had been in some black and white cartoons in the late 1930s his official debut was July 27, 1940, during the Golden Age of American Animation in "A Wild Hare" You can see his debut by clicking here. There have been many updates to the popular Bunny but for ardent fans, Mel Blanc's voice and the early cartoons will always be considered classic.

Read full story
11 comments
Virginia State

Virginia residents warned to be on the lookout for baby turkeys

Almost everyone has seen a sign warning of a deer crossing, animal crossing, or one that warns to be watching out for falling rocks. Any one of these could be hazardous to a vehicle and especially to humans. How many, however, have ever been told to be on on guard for baby turkeys in the midst? The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is now issuing a warning to residents of the state to be on the lookout for "turkey crossing"s.

Read full story
16 comments
Lynchburg, VA

Former Lynchburg Police Officer involved in prostitution ring

A former Lynchburg police officer is one of 27 suspects caught in a sting operation who are being accused of soliciting sex online. Andrew Pantana, 42, of Rustburg, was issued a summons for "frequenting a bawdy place". Lynchburg police have confirmed Pantana was a former employee of the department and worked as an LPD officer from July 2004 until January 2017 when he resigned.

Read full story
Virginia State

Southwest Virginia Missing Child Unit celebrates 100th recovery

Child endangerment force celebtates100 rescuesWSET 13. Southwest Virginia Missing Child Unit marks a milestone. On Wednesday three missing and endangered children were found safe thanks to the Southwest Virginia Missing Child Unit. This marks the 100th recovery since 2015 when The Victims of Justice of Trafficking Act was passed. At that time the Abingdon, Virginia Division of the U.S. Marshals Service began working with partner agency members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force to recover children in local communities. who are missing and endangered.

Read full story

Stephen A Smith returns to General Hospital

Sportscaster Stephen A Smith can be loud, hilarious, in-your-face and opinionated when he is on ESPN2’s FIRST TAKE or hosting his own SiriusXM radio show. As "Brick" on ABCs General Hospital, he is a man of few words but will take necessary action when a need arrives. Brick only shows up in Port Charles every now and again when Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) really needs him and Soap Opera Digest is reporting that he will be needed soon.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

Wasena Park may be the first beneficiary of two new projects

The city of Roanoke recently announced the formation of the Roanoke Parks Foundation to assist in fundraising efforts for the money that will go to four new park projects that could be coming to the Valley and Wasena Park could be the first recipient. Last year Roanoke City Parks and Recreation received 2.3 million dollars to update local playgrounds and has repaired and upgraded 6 thus far with plans for 4 more. The money raised by the Parks Foundation will enhance the area even more.

Read full story
Maryland State

Rescued Beagles are one step closer to adoption

The first group of beagles that were rescued from Envigo RMS in Cumberland, Virginia is on their way to being adopted. is arriving in Maryland Thursday, on the way to being adopted after being removed from an animal testing facility. A total of 4,000 beagles were removed from the facility where they were bred for animal experimentation.

Read full story
50 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy