Local Blacksburg Winery is up for sale for 6.5 million dollars

Montgomery County winery is up for sale

A local business in Blacksburg is up for sale Beliveau Farms Winery winery is currently listed for 6.5 million dollars on the Virginia Farms website. According to the listing, the property is a mature vineyard, that is popular as a winery, Bed and Breakfast, and brewery, and is also utilized for special events. WSLS 10 reports that the location has over 20,000 visitors annually with a majority coming from the surrounding areas of "Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Roanoke, Lynchburg, Staunton, and Harrisonburg."

Yvan and Joyce Beliveau purchased the property in 2001 and they also have a lavender farm on 165 acres. According to WDBJ 7, the couple doesn't expect the Winery to sell right away and are enjoying their fond memories along the way as they wait for a buyer. The Beliveau/s say they’re looking forward to the next phase of their lives as they prepare to sell the property. Yvan says he believes he and his wife have "added to the cultural experience of Montgomery" and are proud of what they have done.

HYves Beliveau also said that the only thing that remains from before he and his wife came to the New River Valley is the beauty of the mountains and he hopes the winery and all the other additions will continue for a long time. He added that if the property is not large enough for the new owner there are an additional adjoining 95 acres that can be purchased.