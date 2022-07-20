The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed to the Star City

Oscar Meyer Weinermobile Autoblog Newton Downtown Car Show

WSLS 10 is reporting that the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will soon arrive in the Star City. if you have never seen it in person now is your chance. On Tuesday, July 19, Keagan, AKA “Chili Cheez Keagz” the driver of the Wienermobile, announced that the Oscar Mayer hot dog on wheels will arrive in Roanoke on July 21 and remain until July 24. The vehicle is 27-foot-long and will be available at the following locations and times over the weekend for tours

Thursday, July 21: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kroger at 3970 Valley Gateway Blvd, Roanoke, Virginia 24012

Friday, July 22: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kroger at 915 Hardy Rd, Vinton, Virginia 24179

Saturday, July 23: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tomato Festival/Botetourt Farmers Market at Town Center Street, Daleville, Virginia 24083 from

Sunday, July 24: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Kroger at 80 Westlake Rd, Hardy, Virginia 24101

Keagan said that he and his partner, “Chadder Cheese,” would love to ‘meat’ everyone and show them around the ginormous hot dog on wheels and ‘ketchup’ "about life as a “Hotdogger."

According to Wikipedia, the first in a fleet of Weinermobiles was created in 1936 by Oscar Mayer's nephew Carl G Mayer. and used for scrap metal during the 1940s to aid US troops in WWII.

In 2004, Oscar Mayer held a contest where customers could enter to win the right to use the Wienermobile for one day. Within a month, the contest had more than 15,000 entries. In June 2017, the company introduced a few new hot-dog-themed vehicles, including the WienerCycle, WienerDrone, and Wiener Rover. Be sure you check out the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile at one of the locations in the Roanoke Valley this weekend