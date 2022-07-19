Bedford County Fair cancelled for the third year in a row

Bedford County fair Bedford fair Facebook

Bedford County Fair is shuttered again

The Bedford County Fair was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those who expected the event to be up and running in 2021 were disappointed and the event has been shuttered this year for the third time.

The Bedford Moose Lodge was chosen in 2021 as the site for the 6th annual fair but several members of the community expressed concerns about the availability of parking spaces. Previously the event was held at the Glenwood properties in Huddleston but event organizers believed the new location would offer better access for Bedford residents and those in neighboring counties to attend and enjoy the festivities.

The board has drawn a conclusion

The Bedford County Fair's Facebook page had advertised for the 2021 event by saying there would be a midway, demonstrations, a livestock show, competitions, equine events, and an antique car show. The board reviewed feedback from residents as well as event stakeholders regarding what to do in 2022. They came to the conclusion that it would be best to refrain from hosting the fair again this year. The board members are hoping this will leave room to find adequate space for a larger event in the near future but no mention of a locality has been made.

The Bedford County Fair Board has found it difficult to obtain a location that would be suitable and provide attendees with enough on-site parking. Perhaps they might find what they are looking for and soon announce that the Bedford County Fair is back in business.The official news release stated the following: “The Bedford County Fair Board is hopeful that the pause in hosting a fair this year will allow us to build an event in the near future that will be enjoyed for generations to come.”