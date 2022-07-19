Bedford County Fair cancelled for the third year in a row

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJXZJ_0glMNPCo00
Bedford County fairBedford fair Facebook

Bedford County Fair is shuttered again

The Bedford County Fair was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those who expected the event to be up and running in 2021 were disappointed and the event has been shuttered this year for the third time.

The Bedford Moose Lodge was chosen in 2021 as the site for the 6th annual fair but several members of the community expressed concerns about the availability of parking spaces. Previously the event was held at the Glenwood properties in Huddleston but event organizers believed the new location would offer better access for Bedford residents and those in neighboring counties to attend and enjoy the festivities.

The board has drawn a conclusion

The Bedford County Fair's Facebook page had advertised for the 2021 event by saying there would be a midway, demonstrations, a livestock show, competitions, equine events, and an antique car show. The board reviewed feedback from residents as well as event stakeholders regarding what to do in 2022. They came to the conclusion that it would be best to refrain from hosting the fair again this year. The board members are hoping this will leave room to find adequate space for a larger event in the near future but no mention of a locality has been made.

The Bedford County Fair Board has found it difficult to obtain a location that would be suitable and provide attendees with enough on-site parking. Perhaps they might find what they are looking for and soon announce that the Bedford County Fair is back in business.The official news release stated the following: “The Bedford County Fair Board is hopeful that the pause in hosting a fair this year will allow us to build an event in the near future that will be enjoyed for generations to come.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
1677 followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

Maryland State

Rescued Beagles are one step closer to adoption

The first group of beagles that were rescued from Envigo RMS in Cumberland, Virginia is on their way to being adopted. is arriving in Maryland Thursday, on the way to being adopted after being removed from an animal testing facility. A total of 4,000 beagles were removed from the facility where they were bred for animal experimentation.

Read full story
10 comments
Roanoke, VA

Dino Festival at Virginia Museum of Natural History unveils never before seen dinosaur fossils

Local residents will have something different and interesting to do this weekend if they venture towards Henry County. This will be a great way to beat the heat and have fun for adults and children alike. On Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23, the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville will host the Dino Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On display will be treasures that have been hidden underneath the earth for many millions of years that are being unveiled to the public for the very first time.

Read full story

Ron Carlivati dishes Days of Our Lives Beyond Salem chapter 3

Hope and Harris could reunite in Beyond Salem 3Soaps She Knows. Days of Our Lives fans were left speechless at the end of Beyond Salem 2 when Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) was shown alive inside a cryogenic chamber that was owned by Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson) the daughter of Stefano DiMera (Joe Mascola). Viewers have been discussing this turn of events on social media and wondering if they will get answers to their questions in the form of a new chapter of the Peacock spin-off series. DOOL executive producer Ron Carlivati has decided to address this issue right away and not leave viewers hanging and shared what he could regarding Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem chapter 3.

Read full story
Virginia State

Virginia residents warned to be on the lookout for baby turkey's

Almost everyone has seen a sign warning of a deer crossing, animal crossing, or one that warns to be watching out for falling rocks. Any one of these could be hazardous to a vehicle and especially to humans. How many, however, have ever been told to be on on guard for baby turkeys in the midst? The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is now issuing a warning to residents of the state to be on the lookout for "turkey crossing"s.

Read full story
8 comments

President Joe Biden has a mild case of Covid-19

President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19Business Standard. People is reporting that President Joe Biden has a mild case of Covid-19. This is the first time the 79-year-old, has tested positive but he is fully vaccinated. He has also received two booster shots for the virus and the White House reports that he is "experiencing very mild symptoms," Biden is taking Paxlovid, an antiviral medication that is currently being used to assist in treating cases of the coronavirus. Previously being quarantined was all that was recommended as there were not yet medications on the market for this illness.

Read full story
6 comments

Sexual abuse charges against Ricky Martin have been dismissed

The charges against Ricky Martin have been dismissed.PEOPLE. PEOPLE is reporting that the court case against entertainer Ricky Martin has been dismissed.The singer's nephew, who had accused the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer of sexual abuse, requested that the case be dismissed in a Puerto Rican court on Thursday request The request was granted and attorneys for Martin told PEOPLE the following ina statement.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke City removes "Hostie Indians" plaque from building

Roanoke City removes offensive palqueCurtesy of The Roanoke Rambler. The Roanoke Rambler is reporting that an offensive image has been removed from the Roanoke City Hall building. Roanoke City Councilman Bill Bestpitch brought the issue to light and requested that the city take down the 1925 marker, which was inconspicuously located beside the steps on Campbell Avenue that lead up to the building. This entrance is no longer used and anyone waiting to enter the building must go in through the Church Ave main entrance.The plaque could be seen from the street but there is no record of how many people actually read it over the years.

Read full story
3 comments

Increasing number of young adults live with parents or other relatives

Young adults ae moving back homeUnsplash Naassom Azevedo. There was a time when turning 18 seemed to be a magic number where teens would get a job and move into their own apartment to begin their adult life, This is no longer the norm and studies indicate a different trend for today's youth. A study from the Pew Research Center indicates that in 2021 an average of 1 out of 4 young adults are living at home or with other relatives. The trend is higher for those between the ages of 25-34 who do not have college degrees and 1 in 3 were found to be living in multigenerational homes which was the highest it has been in more than 50 years.

Read full story
10 comments
Roanoke County, VA

Lewis Gale Medical Center unveils a second free standing ER

A ribbon cutting ceremony and open house was held on Monday July 18th in celebration of a new medical facility in the area.Officials associated with the project,. Roanoke County, and the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event.for:Lewis Gale Medical Center which has added a second freestanding emergency room.

Read full story
Virginia State

3 Virginia Congressmen vote against protecting same sex marriage

Good, Cline, and Griffith are yet again in a controversial situation. Virginia Congressmen Virgil Good, Ben Cline, and Morgan Griffith have found themselves in yet another controversial situation. In January 2021 the trio was in agreement with then President Donald Trump that the election results should be overturned. Instead of brokering peace in the nation, they held to the false belief that Joe Biden was not truly elected by the United States citizens which many believe led to the January 6th insurrection and attack on the White House.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Law & Order Organized Crime crew member shot to death on the set

Law & Order real crime sceneCurtesy The Washington Post. A tragedy unfolded on the set of Law & Order Organized Crime early Tuesday morning July 19 in Greenport Brooklyn. The New York Post describes the incident as something that could have come from one of the scripts of the hit series. Crew member Johnny Pizarro, a 31-year-old married father of three, from Queens had just begun his shift when his life was abruptly ended. According to police and bystanders, Pizarro was seated in the driver’s side of a 2008 red Honda Civic that was saving a parking space on North Henry Street near Norman Avenue for later use by the film crews’ trucks.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

Brett Young to close out the Budweiser Summer Series in Elmwood Park

Country music iconBrett Young will be the grand finale act for the Budweiser Series summer show in Roanoke's Elmwood Park on September 30. The annual event kicked off the 2022 season with the Brothers Osbourne on July 15 and Brett Eldridge is scheduled for August 19. Young debuted on the Country pop music scene in 2017 with his self-titled album that yielded several hits. This includes the number 1 hit singles including "Mercy," and "In Case You Didn't Know," and "Sleep Without You."

Read full story
Blacksburg, VA

Local Blacksburg Winery is up for sale for 6.5 million dollars

A local business in Blacksburg is up for sale Beliveau Farms Winery winery is currently listed for 6.5 million dollars on the Virginia Farms website. According to the listing, the property is a mature vineyard, that is popular as a winery, Bed and Breakfast, and brewery, and is also utilized for special events. WSLS 10 reports that the location has over 20,000 visitors annually with a majority coming from the surrounding areas of "Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Roanoke, Lynchburg, Staunton, and Harrisonburg."

Read full story
1 comments
Roanoke, VA

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed to the Star City

Oscar Meyer WeinermobileAutoblog Newton Downtown Car Show. WSLS 10 is reporting that the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will soon arrive in the Star City. if you have never seen it in person now is your chance. On Tuesday, July 19, Keagan, AKA “Chili Cheez Keagz” the driver of the Wienermobile, announced that the Oscar Mayer hot dog on wheels will arrive in Roanoke on July 21 and remain until July 24. The vehicle is 27-foot-long and will be available at the following locations and times over the weekend for tours.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

The childhood home of Emmett Till and a Virginia house will benefit from a 3 million dollar grant

The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund cultural preservation organization announced on Tuesday that the Chicago house where Emmett Till grew up will receive a share of $3 million in grants being distributed to 33 sites and organizations throughout the United States. All recipients have been deemed "important pieces of African American history."

Read full story
15 comments
Roanoke, VA

Suspect in I-81 hit and run shooting arrested in California

The Roanoke Times is reporting that a suspect has been apprehended, arrested, and charged in connection with a road rage incident that took place on June 17. The shooting happened after an accident occurred between a red Mazda 3 and a box truck. It took place on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County on northbound I-81 near the Virginia 311 interchange at mile marker 141 around shorty after 7 a.m.

Read full story
Lynchburg, VA

Dog finds fur-ever home after two years in Lynchburg animal shelter

Dog adopted after 2 years at the Lynchburg Humane SocietyWSLS News 10. The Lynchburg Humane Society recently updated a story that was published a few weeks back and shared some exciting and heartwarming news. On June 29th it was announced that the animal shelter was seeking a family for their longest-staying resident a 7-year-old dog named Shinobi. He was described as a "cuddle bug and big goofball and would do better in a home without cats. Now less than three weeks after the story appeared Shinobi has finally found his fur-ever home.

Read full story
5 comments

Soap icons Kin Shriner and Jackie Zeman share behind-the-scenes secrets from their early days on General Hospital

Bobbi Zeman and Kin SrinerScreen shot Maurice Benard Twitter. Kin Shriner and Jackie Zeman have a 45-year connection on thanks to General Hospital. The duo joined castmate Maurice Benard on Sunday, January 17th, on his Vlog State of Mind for the first of a two-part interview. The second edition will air on Sunday, July 24th. Shriner and Zeman shared some behind-the-scenes secrets related to their early days on the ABC soap. Benard said this is the first time he has interviewed two people at once and how he recalls watching Shriner and Zeman on General Hospital when he was only 14 years old.

Read full story
20 comments

Will Utay is replaced as Dr. Rolph on Days of Our Lives by Richard Wharton

Will Utay is replaced by Richard WhartonScreen shot Days of Our Lives. According to Soaps She Knows the character Dr. Wilhelm Rolph on NBC's Days of Our Lives will soon have a new face. Richard Wharton will be taking over the role that Will Utay originated in 1997. The actor first appeared on the soap opera in 1995 as a character named Larry. He retired from portraying the mad scientist in June of 2003 but Days execs called him back in June of 2007 and he remained until September of 2008. He returned for the third time in 2017.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy