The childhood home of Emmett Till and a Virginia house will benefit from a 3 million dollar grant

New grant to benefit African American culture

The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund cultural preservation organization announced on Tuesday that the Chicago house where Emmett Till grew up will receive a share of $3 million in grants being distributed to 33 sites and organizations throughout the United States. All recipients have been deemed "important pieces of African American history."

Till was born on July 25, 1941, and was brutally murdered on August 28, 1955for allegedly whistling at a white woman. The news of the grant comes just one week prior to the date that he would have turned 81 had he lived.

The grant money will be utilized in a number of ways such as portions of it going to rehabilitate buildings like a rural Oklahoma school for the children of Black farm workers. The first Black Masonic lodge in North Carolina, and the Mississippi bank that was founded by a man whom Booker T. Washington once described as the "most influential businessman in the United States" will also benefit from the funds.

Virginia home will receive a portion of the grant money

Some of the grant money will assist in the restoration of the Virginia home where a tennis coach was instrumental in assisting Black athletes such as Althea Gibson and Arthur Ashe to become champions. Other uses will be the rehabilitation of Detroit's Blue Bird Inn which is considered the birthplace of bebop jazz, and the protection and preservation of African American cemeteries in Pennsylvania and a small island off the coast of South Carolina.