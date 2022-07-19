Suspect in I-81 hit and run shooting arrested in California

Hit and run shooter has been apprehended

The Roanoke Times is reporting that a suspect has been apprehended, arrested, and charged in connection with a road rage incident that took place on June 17. The shooting happened after an accident occurred between a red Mazda 3 and a box truck. It took place on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County on northbound I-81 near the Virginia 311 interchange at mile marker 141 around shorty after 7 a.m.

Authorities have not indicated which driver was at fault but said that after the crash a man in the Mazda “opened fire with a firearm,” and then pulled off. No one was injured and the Mazda fled the scene, exiting Interstate 81 onto Interstate 581 heading toward Roanoke. State police began circulating photos of the vehicle, including the Colorado license plate and tag number.

On July 6, everything paid off and U.S. Marshalls took Daniel C. Clausell into custody in northern California. He was extradited to Virginia and has now been charged with hit and run and shooting into an occupied vehicle. There have been no details to disclose why Clausell shot into the other driver's truck.

Red Mazda involved in July 17 hit and run WSLS 10 curtesy of Virginia State Police

Two road rage incidents within weeks of each other

This was the second road rage incident in the Roanoke area within a two-week period that involved a shooting. On June 3 witnesses said that one vehicle cut off another on Williamson Rd. in Roanoke which led one man to pull out a gun and shoot the other in the face.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene was later identified as 40-year-old Grover Edwards III of Roanoke. Keandra Smith, 29, also of Roanoke was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The driver of the box truck in the July 17accident and shooting has not been identified. He is lucky because unlike Edwards he came out of the situation unscathed.