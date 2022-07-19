Dog finds fur-ever home after two years in Lynchburg animal shelter

Dog adopted after 2 years at the Lynchburg Humane Society WSLS News 10

Shinobi finds his forever home

The Lynchburg Humane Society recently updated a story that was published a few weeks back and shared some exciting and heartwarming news. On June 29th it was announced that the animal shelter was seeking a family for their longest-staying resident a 7-year-old dog named Shinobi. He was described as a "cuddle bug and big goofball and would do better in a home without cats. Now less than three weeks after the story appeared Shinobi has finally found his fur-ever home.

Shinobi was adopted after spending 700 days or practically two years at the shelter. He was in a foster home at the time of the adoption and the above photo shows him walking with a young boy. Shinobi was no doubt happy to be outside and able to stretch his legs. Claire LeFew, the Development and Communications Manager of the shelter said the dog "really blossomed" and grew in his time with the staff but they are happy he now has a home of his own. The Humane Society revealed that the adoption was sponsored by Kelsey Falls at Rustic Edge Designs and said the local community played a large role in helping the dogi find a place to live.

Shinobi has a new family who he loves

Shinobi was adopted by a local family who says he has settled in quite nicely. They added that he loves spending time with his new loved ones, and enjoys sleeping on the couch and playing Tug-O-War. The Humane Society says it cannot thank the adoptive family enough for giving their new pet "everything that he deserves. They also expressed appreciation that Shinobi has a bed to sleep in and his own toys to play with.

The Humane Society is a no-kill shelter, which means they don’t euthanize pets that are healthy or treatable. Shinobi would have been able to stay at the shelter for as long as he needed without fear of losing his life. There are a few other pets still living at the animal shelter who have been there for quite a while but none as long as Shinobi. Although the shelter will keep them they find their fur-ever home they won't have to remain there.

Shelter Information

The Lynchburg Humane Society is located at 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd. in Lynchburg and opens at 11:00 AM. Anyone seeking to adopt a pet should call 434-4480088.