Soap icons Kin Shriner and Jackie Zeman share behind-the-scenes secrets from their early days on General Hospital

Bobbi Zeman and Kin Sriner Screen shot Maurice Benard Twitter

Kin Shriner and Jackie Zeman have a 45-year connection on thanks to General Hospital. The duo joined castmate Maurice Benard on Sunday, January 17th, on his Vlog State of Mind for the first of a two-part interview. The second edition will air on Sunday, July 24th. Shriner and Zeman shared some behind-the-scenes secrets related to their early days on the ABC soap. Benard said this is the first time he has interviewed two people at once and how he recalls watching Shriner and Zeman on General Hospital when he was only 14 years old.

Both actors joined the GH cast in 1977 as Scotty Baldwin and Nurse Bobbi Spencer and their on-screen relationship caused Zeman to receive death threats. Scott and Bobbi had been intimate and she desired to marry him but he was in love with Laura Webber ( Genie Francis ). Zeman told Benard that irate fans who wanted Scotty with Laura sent her death threats and she had to have bodyguards.

She shared that there were two shifts of two people each day who would sit outside her home in Beverly Hills on Coldwater Canyon. Zeman said they would even follow her and Shriner inside of restaurants, and even escort her to the lady's room. If men were on the shift, they would stand outside the door and wait for her because of the death threats caused by her character being a "naughty, bad girl.”

Scotty Baldwin and Bobbi Spencer ABC

Shriner shared how he was planning a career in movies and was only supposed to do two episodes of General Hospital. He realized he enjoyed it and was thrilled when he received a call saying he was being offered a three-year contract. Shriner and Zeman were both on hand to reminisce with a group of GH veterans who celebrated the show's 15,000th episode in June. Their characters have been married, divorced, reconnected, dated and become engaged. Bobbi finally told Scott that he was a better friend than a boyfriend and that's where they are today. Be sure to tune in to Maurice Benard's next Podcast and see what else these two iconic soap veterans have to say.