Will Utay is replaced as Dr. Rolph on Days of Our Lives by Richard Wharton

Dr. Rolph will soon have a new face

According to Soaps She Knows the character Dr. Wilhelm Rolph on NBC's Days of Our Lives will soon have a new face. Richard Wharton will be taking over the role that Will Utay originated in 1997. The actor first appeared on the soap opera in 1995 as a character named Larry. He retired from portraying the mad scientist in June of 2003 but Days execs called him back in June of 2007 and he remained until September of 2008. He returned for the third time in 2017.

Wharton and Utay resemble each other so at a glance some fans may not realize a change has taken place. If the new Rolph does not have that distinctive Swedish accent that his predecessor used then the voice will be the giveaway. The news first appeared in the most recent edition of Soap Opera Digest and was reported by Soaps in Depth. Wharton is scheduled to make his first appearance on Friday, July 22.

What new mission will Dr. Rolph accomplish?

Nothing has been said regarding what mischief Rolph will be up to this time around but fans know that there is always some type of experiment going on when he is in Salem but the Friday, July 15 episode of the Peacock series Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem 2 may have offered a clue. Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) who died in 2015 was revealed to be alive. The door to a hyperbaric chamber opened and Bo was standing inside with electrodes on his head. The final scene had him open his eyes and fans are saying on social media that this would be something Dr. Rolph would have his hands in.

Rolph was the longtime assistant of Stefano DiMera (Joseph Moscalo) and Bo is being held by Megan Hathaway ( Miranda Wilson) who is Stafano's daughter. The timing of the return of "Dr. Rolphenstein" has fans excited there has been no official confirmation regarding what the evil genius will be doing. What is known is that Bo woke up in an undisclosed location on Peacock and Dr. Rolph is headed back to NBC. That's not to say that at some point their paths will not cross.

Getting to know Richard Wharton

If Wharton looks familiar to soap fans it is not just his resemblance to his predecessor. The actor began his career in the 1986 film Running Scared and he was also in Thor Dark Word in 2013. His last known movie role was in The Nowhere Inn in 2020. Between 2008 and 2009 he portrayed a pawnbroker on the CBS soap The Young and the Restless. His other credits include the television series The Father Dowling Mysteries, Charmed, Mixedish, CSI Miami, Crossing Jordan, The Drew Carey Show, and Criminal Minds.