Has Steve Burton possibly closed the door on General Hospital?

General Hospital fans continue to post on social media that they would like to see actor Steve Burton return to his role as Jason Morgan. Based on his latest interview with Deadline it sounds like the soap vet may have closed that chapter of his life but Burton said in the interview that "he never says never.". Burton was fired in October 2021 because he refused to be vaccinated for Covid. Burton desired a religious exemption but he was denied. Fans have set up Facebook groups dedicated to the actor and his character and continually say how much he is needed in Port Charles.

Steve told Deadline that he harbors no ill will towards General Hospital as that will solve nothing. He also spoke about enjoying reprising his Days of Our Lives character Harris Michaels on the Peacock series Days of Our Lives Beyond Salem 2. The actor joked that he basically had one outfit as Jason and had more wardrobe changes as Harrison in the limited series than he did in his entire run on ABC. Burton emphasized that he had nothing but good things to say about his time on GH.

Some fans and spoilers alerts began projecting the possibility that The Young and the Restless might call the actor back to reprise his role as Dillon McAvoy. Burton admits that this was a possibility but as of right now that call has not come. He says he enjoyed being on a limited-run Peacock series and added that his character has the potential for redemption if he returns in the future.

Burton also spoke of the power of his fan base and how without them he would not be where he is or able to go on the road, have a Podcast, or do comedy shows. The General Hospital fans continue to remain hopeful and several commented online at the end of the Deadline interview. In spite of Burton seeming to close the chapter on General Hospital his followers still are saying the show is not the same without him and want Jason to return to Port Charles.

In order for that to happen Burton would have to be vaccinated or ABC/Disney would have to change their rules on the coronavirus. At this current time, Ingo Rademacher (Jasper Jacks) who was fired for the same reason as Burton is suing ABC/Disney. Jim and Timothy Wahl a father and son who were crew members for the soap were also let go for not getting the covid vaccine and they too have filed a suit against the General Hospital parent company. Be on the lookout for updates to this evolving situation.