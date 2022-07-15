The Price is Right is coming to Lynchburg, Virginia

The Price is Right Live is headed to Lybchburg WSLS 10 Jasmine Otey.

Come on Down

A live stage version of the longest-running game show in television history is coming to Central Virginia On October 5th, at 7:30 PM. The Price is Right will take place at the Historic Academy Theatre in the Hill City, Lynchburg. WDBJ7 News reports that the show has been touring for at least 14 years and that prices may include a car, appliances, and vacations. All contestants are chosen at random.

The Price is Right Live WDBJ 7 screenshot.

The Price is Right Live is a hit

The live version of The Price Is Right has entertained millions of guests and had sell-out audiences since its debut in 2998. This interactive stage show gives eligible participants the chance to hear “Come On Down” and their names called so they can play to win. Contestants participate in the same classic games that are on television’s most popular and longest-running game show…Three fan favorites are "The Big Wheel", Plinko and Cliffhangers. More than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes have been awarded. Ticket prices are as follows.

OBSTRUCTED: $22.50 plus taxes and fee

.VALUE: $35.00 plus taxes and fees

STANDARD: $45.00 plus taxes and fees

PIT: $69.50 plus taxes and fees

PREMIUM: $56.50 plus taxes and fees

BOX: $75.00 plus taxes and fees

For members of the Academy Center of the Arts, presale tickets were available on May 30 and all others went on sale on June 3rd If you need additional information or to purchase tickets for the event please call .(434) 846-8499 or contact the Box Office.