Former Salem Sheriff dies unexpectedly

Sheriff Everette Obenshain passes away 24 Talker

Prominent Salem law enforcement official passes away

Former Salem Virginia police officer Sherrif Everette Obenshain Jr. passed away on Thursday, July 14th at the age of 82. He was a patrolman with the Salem Police Department from November 1966 to July 1969 when he was elected City Sergeant. This was just one year after Salem went from being a town to becoming an independent city.

In 1971 when the Code of Virginia was amended the Office of City Sergeant was officially changed to the Office of Sheriff and Obenshain served faithfully as Salem's Sheriff for over 30 years. In addition, following his retirement, he continued to serve his community as a member of the city's Electoral Board for 19 years.

The sheriff’s office wrote the following about Obenshain on Facebook on Friday, July 15.

”The City of Salem Sheriff’s Office, Virginia sends our deepest sympathies to Sheriff Obenshain’s family with prayers for peace and comfort during this difficult time,”

Another Facebook post had this to say.

"The men and women of the Salem Police Department mourn the loss of former Salem Sheriff Everette Obenshain Jr. Sheriff Obenshain served as a Patrolman for the Salem Police Department from November 3, 1966, until July 4, 1969. He would later be elected to run the Sheriff’s Office for the City of Salem. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers in this difficult time.

Lots Funeral Home in Salem states that a full obituary for Everette Barker Ovbenshain will be coming soon.