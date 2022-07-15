The annual Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion will take place from September 9th through the 11th

Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion 2022 Screen shot Bristol Reunion Youtube

2022 Bristol music festival has an all-star cast

The Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion was initiated in 2001 and is held annually to celebrate the rich history of music in Bristol which is located in both Virginia and Tennessee. It will take place in downtown Bristol this year from September 9 through 11. This year’s event will mark the 95th anniversary of what many people consider to be the beginning of country music as we know it.

The three-day event will feature a lineup of an expected 120 musicians, including some of the top names in the world of country music. These include Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys, Tanya Tucker, JJ Grey & Mofro, Jade Byrd, Willie Watson, The Sweet Lillies, and Rosanne Cash to name a few.

Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion Screen shot Youtube Bristol festival

The birthplace of country music

Leah Ross the Executive Director of the Birthplace of Country Museum Museum said during an interview with WDBJ7 “This is where it all started in 1927, when Ralph Peer came to record the music of the mountains, and that’s how we became the birthplace of country music. That’s where the first family of country music, the Carter Family, and the father of country music got their recordings, Jimmy Rodgers.” “It’s our annual music festival that we hold in downtown celebrating the times and how the genre went from there.

A weekend pass to the event is $115.00 a camping pass is $160.00, parking and shuttle are $15.00, and new this year is a $60.00 swag bag.