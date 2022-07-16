Genie Francis is temporarily leaving General Hospital

Genie Francis takes time off from General Hospital ABC/Christopher Willard

Laura Collins will be away from Port Charles for a while

Daytime television veteran actress Genie Francis will soon be exiting General Hospital. She will be the twelfth cast member since January who has stepped away from the ABC soap for various reasons and or was replaced. Fans don't have to worry because Collins will be back. According to Soaps in Depth she is repeating what she did last year at this same time which is to take time off the spend with her family.

In 2021 Francis's character Laura Collins and her brother Martin Grey (Michael E Knight) went into hiding at a safe house because they believed their older sibling Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) had put a hit out on them. It was later revealed that Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) was behind the attack and he is still trying to get rid of his nephew Nikola Cassadine's (Marcus Columbo) mother.

Genie Francis will return

On a recent episode of General Hospital, Laura received a phone call that seemed urgent and is possibly linked to why the Port Charles Mayor will be leaving town. Francis debuted on the soap in 1977 as a recast in the role of Laura Webber by replacing Stacey Baldwin. The actress recently celebrated 45 years on the popular daytime series and a few weeks back she was honored in a stand-alone episode that was all about her character.

Her brother Cyrus was attempting a smear campaign from behind bars to get her removed from the office of mayor. He did not succeed and fans believe that when Laura returns to Port Charles she will also triumph over Victor and run him out of town,

Francis has come and gone from GH numerous times over the decades and has often been away for years. Laura is a legacy character and each time she returns her fans and castmates welcome her back with open arms. Be on the lookout for updates related to what happens next in Port Charles and when to expect Francis/Laura to reappear.