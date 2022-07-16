Parry Shen voices Weimin in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight on Netflix

Parry Shen reveals he has a new gig

General Hospital cast member Parry Shen has just announced that he has an exciting new role. The actor portrays former lab tech, baby stealer, and possible mob trainee Brad Cooper on the ABC soap. According to Soaps in Depth the actor will lend his voice to Weimin, a Komodo Dragon in KUNG FU PANDA: THE DRAGON KNIGHT on Netflix.

This latest installment in the Kung Fu Panda, franchise follows Po ( voiced by Jack Black) as he travels the globe in a quest for justice and redemption. His goal is to find a collection of four powerful weapons before a mysterious pair of weasels get their hands on them. As he seeks to save the world from destruction he becomes partners with a no-nonsense English knight called the Wandering Blade (Rita Ora).

Kung Fu Panda Parry Shen via Instagram

More about Parry Shen

According to his IMBd Shen was born in Queens, New York on June 26, 1973, and is a producer as well as an actor. In addition to General Hospital, he was in the films Better Luck Tomorrow (2002) and Ghost of Tsushima (2020). From 1995-2003 he toured with the national theatre company, Hereandnow. Parry married Kim Hollands on August 2, 2002, and they have two children.

Dreamworks and Netflix teamed up for this fourth installment in the series which became available for streaming on July 14. Soap fans are delighted that Shen has this new endeavor and he has also recently received more air time on General Hospital.