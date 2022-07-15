Beagles rescued from Cumberland Virginia facility need permanent home

Bealges caged for experiments Homeward Trails Animal Rescue

Beagles misused for scientific experiments

WSLS News 10 has revealed that there are now 4000 beagles in need of loving homes. These dogs had been bred for the specific purpose of scientific experiments and the Lynchburg Humane Society wants to help them find pet parents. The beagles are being removed from Envigo, a research facility in Cumberland, where the dogs were used for experimentation and deprived of food and care. The company is now shutting down after dozens of animal welfare violations were found. Animal groups from across the United States are coming together to rescue the abused beagles and find them homes.

Virginia facility abused the beagles

The Humane Society of the United States is working with the U.S. Justice Department in spearheading the effort to transfer these dogs from their current home to shelters in a matter of weeks. According to reports from the U.S. Agriculture Department, and Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia the canines were found this year in horrendous condition at the Envigo facility where they were bred for pharmaceutical research and testing.

Warner announced in March that the Beagles were left in sweltering heat and nursing dogs and their puppies were under great stress. Envigo was found to be in violation of several federal regulations after at least two. inspections revealed that the facility "performed unnecessarily painful medical procedures on dogs and puppies — including euthanasia without a sedative."

Last week authorities intervened, and a federal judge ordered thousands of the remaining Beagles to be released. Federal authorities now have a 60-day deadline to rehome the animals. John Ramer, the executive director of the Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary in Wyoming said this was one of the most daunting tasks that he has ever undertaken. Ramer revealed that his organization spent $65,000 on a van to relocate 32 of the canines in one trip from Virginia to Wyoming. The goal is for assistance to come from around the nation and all the dogs be placed in homes prior to the deadline.