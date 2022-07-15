Donald and Eric Trump speak out about Ivana Trump's death

Ivana Trump was found dead in her New York Apartment CBB

President Donald Trump's first wife was found dead

Ivana Trump The first wife of former president Donald Trump has passed away. The New York City Police Department revealed on Thursday evening that there did not "appear to be any criminality" related to the death of the 73-year-old. A statement from the police indicates they received a 911 call about an "aided individual" at around 12:40 p.m. ET and found a "73 year-old female unconscious and unresponsive." She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS and the medical examiner has not yet determined the cause of death.

The New York Times reveals that Ivana's death appears to have been accidental and police were investigating whether she fell down the steps of her Upper East Side townhouse. The article went on to say that when Donald Trump came across as "brash and often uncouth", his first wife presented herself as "charming and sophisticated", and opened doors with the "moneyed elite" in the Big Apple to enter social circles that her "UNcooth" spouse would then go through.

Donald and Eric Trump address the death of Ivana

Ivana was the mother of Donald Trump's three oldest children Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump. As of this writing, Donald Jr. and Ivanka have not spoken publically about their mother but the former president and Eric Trump have given statements.

The former president posted online on Instagram: "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"



Eric Trump also posted on Instagram, stating in part that his mother was "a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend."