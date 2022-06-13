Jurassic World: Dominion is a hit

Jurasik World Domination Universal Studios and Storyteller Distribution LCC./ WSLS 10 News

Moviegoers love Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Dominion was released globally by Universal Pictures in various locals last weekend and did not seem to be affected by COVID 19 or rising gas prices. North American ticket sales were $143.4 million based on studio estimates released Sunday. “Jurassic World: 3", has also grossed $389 million, worldwide.

Critics praised the visuals as well as the action sequences, of the movie but criticized the screenplay and runtime of 2 hours and 27 minutes. Some even suggested that the Jurassic franchise had run its course. Moviegoers, however, are loving it and hope this is a sign things are turning around for theaters. Those who have watched the gave the dinosaur flick gave an 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and an A- Cinema Score.

Jurassic World 3 Wikipedia

Familia faces return

This is the third installment of Jurrasic World and is number six in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. Fans are delighted that Sam Neil (Alan Grant), Jeff Goldblum,( Ian Malcolm) and Laura Dern ( Ellie Sattler) have returned to reprise their popular characters. The cast also includes Chris Prat, BD Wong, Bryce Dallas Howard, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, Campbell, Daniella Pineda, Scott Haze, Omar Sy, Dichen Lachman, Namoudou Athie, and Dewanda Wise.

Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after the dinosaur island, Isla Nublar, was destroyed. Dinosaurs now roam the earth, freely as they terrorize humans. Planning for the movie began in 2014 as part of a projected Jurassic World trilogy. In February 2020 filming began but was halted in March due to the outbreak of COVID 19. Filming resumed in July and was completed in November. Locations utilized included the country of Malta, Canada, and Pinewood Studios in England.

Jurassic World Dominion is the sixth highest grossing film thus far for 2022. The movie is only in theaters and will not be available for streaming for about six weeks This year, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before being available on HBO Max.