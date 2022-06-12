Justin Bieber postpones world tour due to rare medical diagnoses

Justin Bieber shares how Shingles side effect has affected him. Screen shot Justin Bieber Instagram

Justin Bieber updates his fans

On Friday Justin Bieber announced that he was postponing his world tour due to a medical diagnosis. He shared his Instagram followers that he will not be performing because he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. He included a photo that indicated that the illness has affected his facial muscles.

According to the Mayo Clinic, this syndrome "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears," This condition causes painful rashes and can also result in "hearing loss in the affected ear as well as facial paralysis." Bieber has confirmed that he has paralysis on one side of his face which can be observed in the image.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is rare and often misdiagnosed

Bieber's diagnosis is a rare neurological disorder and has often been misdiagnosed. The condition is so rare that there are no statistics on how many people have it. The 28-year-old entertainer shared on Instagram that this shingles side effect has rendered him unable to smile or blink his eyes. Shingles, are a result of the virus that causes chickenpox in children and "by extension" Ramsey Hunt Syndrome.

Treatment for this disorder requires antiviral medications,"like acyclovir or famciclovir, in conjunction with corticosteroids, like prednisone". Experts believe a prompt diagnosis and starting antiviral treatment within three days of the onset of Ramsay Hunt offer the best chances to improve the outcome. Bieber did not indicate when he was diagnosed or if he is receiving any type of treatment.