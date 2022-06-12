Harrison Wagoner's brother and girlfriend share memories

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qhS5e_0g7x1jWd00
Jack, Peter, Kristina, and Harrison WagonerYahoo News

Fans support the Wagoner Family

Harrison Wagoner the son of General Hospital icons Jack and Felicia Wagoner was found unresponsive in a parking lot in LA on Monday, June 6th. The 24-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene and his cause of death has been deferred. There has been an outpouring of love and support for the family from their fans including this message tweeted by GH executive producer Frank Valenti on Tuesday.

"On behalf of myself and the entire #GH family, our hearts go out to Kristina Wagner, Jack, and their family during this devastating time,” “We ask that you respect their privacy and keep them in your thoughts.”

Fans have been posing condolences and prayers for the ffamlly in social media groups.As of this writing, neither Jack nor Kristina has given s public response but their older son Peter Wagoner, 31, posted a tribute to his sibling on Instagram with pictures of the siblings from childhood on. You can view the images by clicking on this link. https://www.instagram.com/p/CejYq_tJ3OQ/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EYPTB_0g7x1jWd00
Jack and Kristina WagonerTV Line

Peter Wagoner and Sophia Boi share fond memories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25li24_0g7x1jWd00
Harrison Wagoner and Sophia BoiAOL/ Harrison Wagoner Instagrm

Followers of Peter Wagoner have been touched by the images of the siblings growing up together and sharing boyhood moments Fans also are saying they enjoy seeing the entire family in pictures. The Internet has numerous pictures of two, three, or all four Wagoners in various combinations. They are always smiling and you can clearly see the love they have for one another. Peter commented on Instagram "Always with you"

While Peter shared images, Minx star Sophia Boi who was Harrison's girlfriend of 7 years has been vocal. According to Page Six the actress revealed she will miss Harrison calling her in the middle of the night and that Harrison was the balm that soothed her soul. Page Six like other news media reached out to Jack Wagoner but received no response.

