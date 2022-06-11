Patrick Gibbons returns to General Hospital as Wyatt Hoover

Patrick Gibbons returns to General Hospital Patrick J Gibbons

The scout is now a counselor

Patrick Gibbons will soon be returning to the ABC daytime drama General Hospital. At age 12 he was cast in the role of Wyatt Hoover the Boy Scout. When he reprises the character will now be a camp counselor. The actor got his start at age 6 on ABCs One Life to Live portraying a young Sam Manning from 2010-12 and reprised the role on the short-lived series online revival in 2013. He is scheduled to appear in Port Charles during the week of June 13. There are not any details of what the storyline will be.

Wyatt Hoover GH Wiki Fandom

Wyatt's backstory

Gibbons first appeared as Wyatt in 2018 when the Raging Raccoon scout found Peter August ( Wes Rasey) being held prisoner by Liesl Obrecht( Kathleen Gati) and tied up in a cabin in the woods. Wyatt turned up in Port Charles again in September 2019 when he was a hospital patient who was anxious about having his tonsils removed.

He was back in the summer of 2021, as the scout and ran into Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) and Liz Baldwin ( Rebecca Herbst) while they were camping with their children in the woods. When Scott Baldwin hit the ground nearby after being thrown ( with a parachute) from an airplane Wyatt helped save him.

Sam Manning One Life to Live ABC

Gibbons is elated to return to General Hospital

Previously Gibbons's character has had scenes with two of his former OLTL castmates. Easton (Finn) portrayed John McBain and Roger Howarth (Austin Gatlin Holt) om General Hospital portrayed Sam's dad Todd Manning. The actor who will be 16 on July 14 told Soap Opera Digest he was "jumping for joy,” and could not believe that he was asked back to General Hospital. He added that he is happy his character has matured and will be a camp counselor. Be on the lookout for updates related to Patrick Gibbons's return to General Hospital.