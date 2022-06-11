New study indicates a generational shift for those who identify as transgender

Transgender youth National Women's Health Organization

The trans population is increasing among young Americans

The New York Times has revealed an interesting trend related to Americans who identify as Transgender. Data from a recent study points to an increasing generational shift in attitudes among teens in the United States. Research shows that younger individuals have the benefit of social acceptance and speaking their own language which allows them to explore gender identities, in a way older adults did not.

From 2017 to 2020 the government conducted health surveys that implied the following. "1.4% of 13- to 17-year-olds and 1.3% of 18- to 24-year-olds were transgender, compared with roughly 0.5% of all adults."This estimation indicates that transgender people ages 13 to 25 practically doubled since research done earlier in 2017,

Young adults are more accepting

According to Dr. Angela Goepferd, medical director of the Gender Health Program at Children’s Minnesota hospital, gender has become a part of one’s identity for the younger generations. She added that it has also become "more socially acceptable to explore". Research reveals that in the United States younger teens only account for 7.6% of the total population representing roughly 18% of the total transgender population. Trans individuals from 18- to 24-years-old account for 24% yet they only make up only 11% of the total population.

The research points out that Americans between the ages of 25 to 64 make up 62% of the total population but only account for 47% of transgender people. Americans over the age of 65, are 20% of the total population yet only 10% of the total number of the transgender community nationwide. The gist of the survey is that younger generations are embracing exploring and accepting nontraditional gender identities when compared with older adults.

