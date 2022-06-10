Relay for Life of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Celebrates 3 Decades

Relay for Life RFL Blue Ridge

Team members will be raising funds for the American Cancer Society

On Saturday, June 11th the Salem Civic Center will be the location where an important milestone will be celebrated. Relay for Life of Virginia will observe its 30th year of assisting cancer patients in the Roanoke,( Virginia ) Valley. Suzy Lawrence, a team member for the event had this to say when interviewed by WSLS News 10.

“Relay is really about the community taking up the fight for the American Cancer Society. It is for supporting each other and anyone going through the struggle and so I am looking forward to seeing people and getting hugs again.”

Worldwide support for battling cancer

In 2020 it was reported that worldwide 10 million people died of cancer and about 600,000 cancer deaths take place annually in the United States. The Relay For Life movement has been dedicated to and focused on assisting communities to fight cancer for 3 decades. Communities are teaming up in person and virtually thru volunteer time, donating funds, or raising awareness. Relay for Life is the largest peer-to-peer fundraiser world-wide

The festivities at the Salem Civic Center will begin at 10 a.m. with the annual Relay for Life Craft Fair and Car Show. Members of the community will be walking to honor those who are battling cancer and also support cancer research. The welcome and celebration ceremony will begin at noon and throughout the day, team members will be fundraising for the American Cancer Society as they walk around the Civic Center. There will also be a special ceremony, for cancer survivors followed by a lap that is specifically for survivors and caregivers.